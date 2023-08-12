Presented by

49ers Sign CB Brooks; Waived/Injured DL Hayes

Aug 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Nate Brooks to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured DL Daelin Hayes.

 Brooks (6-0, 192) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2019. Following his release from Arizona, he would go on to spend time on the Cardinals (2019), New England Patriots (2019), Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens (2020), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021), Tennessee Titans (2021 & 2022) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022) practice squads. Throughout his career, he has appeared in four games (two starts) with the Dolphins (2019) and Ravens (2020) and registered 11 tackles and two passes defensed.

 Brooks spent part of the 2022 season on the Tennessee Titans practice squad before playing for the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League (USFL). In 12 games with the team, he notched 43 tackles and two interceptions.

A 26-year-old native of Whitehouse, TX, Brooks attended the University of North Texas where he appeared in 48 games (41 starts) and registered 193 tackles, 1.0 sack, 10 interceptions, 29 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.

Brooks will wear number 36.

 Hayes originally signed with the team on August 4, 2023.

