49ers Sign C Alex Mack

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed center ﻿Alex Mack﻿ to a three-year deal.

"We are excited to add another Pro Bowl player to our offensive line," said General Manager John Lynch. "Throughout his career, Alex has been a model of consistency. His leadership and high character will be felt throughout our team and community."

Mack (6-4, 311) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round (21st overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. A three-time Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro (2013 & 2016-17) and six-time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2014 & 2016-19), he has started all 179 career regular season games in which he appeared and five postseason contests throughout his career.

Mack spent the previous five seasons (2016-20) with Atlanta after signing with the team on March 9, 2016. He started all 78 regular season games in which he appeared and five postseason contests with the Falcons. As a rookie in 2009, he started all 16 games and earned All-Rookie honors with Cleveland.