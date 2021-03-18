49ers Sign C Alex Mack

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed center Alex Mack to a three-year deal.
"We are excited to add another Pro Bowl player to our offensive line," said General Manager John Lynch. "Throughout his career, Alex has been a model of consistency. His leadership and high character will be felt throughout our team and community."
Mack (6-4, 311) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round (21st overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. A three-time Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro (2013 & 2016-17) and six-time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2014 & 2016-19), he has started all 179 career regular season games in which he appeared and five postseason contests throughout his career.
Mack spent the previous five seasons (2016-20) with Atlanta after signing with the team on March 9, 2016. He started all 78 regular season games in which he appeared and five postseason contests with the Falcons. As a rookie in 2009, he started all 16 games and earned All-Rookie honors with Cleveland.
A 35-year-old native of Santa Barbara, CA, Mack appeared in 46 games (39 starts) in five years (2004-08) at the University of California-Berkeley. At Cal, he became the third player in PAC-10 Conference history to receive the Morris Trophy, given to the best offensive lineman in the Pac-10 as voted by Pac-10 defensive linemen, in consecutive seasons (2007-08).