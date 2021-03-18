Presented by

49ers Sign C Alex Mack

Mar 18, 2021 at 04:52 PM
Alex Mack 16x9

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed center ﻿Alex Mack﻿ to a three-year deal.

"We are excited to add another Pro Bowl player to our offensive line," said General Manager John Lynch. "Throughout his career, Alex has been a model of consistency. His leadership and high character will be felt throughout our team and community."

Mack (6-4, 311) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round (21st overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. A three-time Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro (2013 & 2016-17) and six-time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2014 & 2016-19), he has started all 179 career regular season games in which he appeared and five postseason contests throughout his career.

Mack spent the previous five seasons (2016-20) with Atlanta after signing with the team on March 9, 2016. He started all 78 regular season games in which he appeared and five postseason contests with the Falcons. As a rookie in 2009, he started all 16 games and earned All-Rookie honors with Cleveland.

A 35-year-old native of Santa Barbara, CA, Mack appeared in 46 games (39 starts) in five years (2004-08) at the University of California-Berkeley. At Cal, he became the third player in PAC-10 Conference history to receive the Morris Trophy, given to the best offensive lineman in the Pac-10 as voted by Pac-10 defensive linemen, in consecutive seasons (2007-08).

Related Content

news

49ers Sign Emmanuel Moseley to Two-Year Extension

The 49ers announced on Monday they have signed the cornerback to an extension through the 2022 season.

news

49ers Sign FB Kyle Juszczyk to Five-Year Extension

San Francisco has signed Juszczyk through the 2025 season. 
news

49ers Tender One-Year Contract to OL Daniel Brunskill

San Francisco has tendered a one-year contract to Brunskill and released DL Ronald Blair III. 
news

49ers Sign Two Players to Extensions

San Francisco signed TE Ross Dwelley and S Marcell Harris to one-year extensions.
news

49ers Claim CB Mark Fields II

San Francisco has claimed the cornerback from the Houston Texans. 
news

49ers Sign WR River Cracraft to One-year Extension

San Francisco has signed Cracraft to a one-year extension
news

49ers Sign S Kai Nacua To One-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers have signed safety ﻿Kai Nacua﻿ to a one-year extension. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has signed Josh Rosen and Austin Walter to one-year extensions. 
news

49ers Sign LS Taybor Pepper to Two-Year Extension

San Francisco has signed the long snapper to a two-year contract extension. 
news

49ers Re-Sign RB Jeff Wilson Jr. 

San Francisco has re-signed restricted free agent running back Wilson Jr. to a one-year deal. 
news

49ers Re-Sign CB Ken Webster

San Francisco has re-signed cornerback Ken Webster to a one-year deal.
Advertising