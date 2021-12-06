Presented by

49ers Sign a WR and LB to the Practice Squad; Waive Two Players

Dec 06, 2021 at 01:58 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed WR Austin Mack and LB Curtis Robinson to the team's practice squad and released WR Devin Funchess and LB Justin March.

Mack (6-2, 215) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2020. As a rookie in 2020, he split time between the team's practice squad and active roster and went on to appear in 11 games (one start) and add seven receptions for 91 yards. Mack was waived by the Giants on September 7, 2021 and later signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad on November 23. He was released from Tennessee's practice squad on November 30.

A 24-year-old native of Fort Wayne, IN, Mack attended Ohio State University, where he appeared in 45 games (28 starts) and finished with 79 receptions for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns.

Robinson (6-3, 235) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 14, 2021. He was waived by Denver on August 31, 2021 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day. He appeared in three games and registered five tackles for the Broncos prior to being released from Denver's practice squad on November 30.

A 23-year-old native of Santa Ana, CA, Robinson attended Stanford University, where he appeared in 45 games (17 starts) and finished with 144 tackles, five passes defensed, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

