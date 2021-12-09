49ers Sign a Safety to the Team's Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed S Jarrod Wilson to the team's practice squad and released OL Corbin Kaufusi from the practice squad.
Wilson (6-1, 209) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2016. Throughout his six-year career with the Jaguars (2016-20) and New York Jets (2021) he has appeared in 80 games (33 starts) and registered 175 tackles, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 1.0 sack. In 2021, Wilson signed to the Jets practice squad on September 15, 2021. He split time between the practice squad and active roster and appeared in five games (three starts) and added 12 tackles and the first sack of his career prior to being released by the team on December 7.
A 27-year-old native of Akron, OH, Wilson attended the University of Michigan, where he appeared in 49 games (31 starts) and finished with 169 tackles, 11 passes defensed, four interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 1.0 sack.