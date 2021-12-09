49ers Sign a Safety to the Team's Practice Squad

Wilson (6-1, 209) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2016. Throughout his six-year career with the Jaguars (2016-20) and New York Jets (2021) he has appeared in 80 games (33 starts) and registered 175 tackles, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 1.0 sack. In 2021, Wilson signed to the Jets practice squad on September 15, 2021. He split time between the practice squad and active roster and appeared in five games (three starts) and added 12 tackles and the first sack of his career prior to being released by the team on December 7.