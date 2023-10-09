49ers Shine in 'Sunday Night Football' vs. the Dallas Cowboys | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:46 - Initial reactions of the 49ers 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys
- 3:17 - 49ers score on every opening drive so far this season
- 4:45 - Recapping QB Brock Purdy's four touchdown performance
- 6:30 - Biggest moments from the 49ers offense
- 8:03 - Highlighting the importance of LB Fred Warner's leadership on and off the field
- 9:35 - Biggest moments from the 49ers defense
- 11:20 - Was this the most complete win we've seen from the 49ers?
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers "Sunday Night Football" matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.