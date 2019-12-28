What They're Saying: 49ers, Seahawks Break Down Week 17 Showdown

Seahawks Quotes

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on the value of bringing Marshawn Lynch back to the team:

"Well, he's an extraordinary person. We've just been through so much and we know him as well as I think you can know a guy, what he brings and what he offers and all. He brings a lot to the table. He's as physical a player as I've ever been around. As great a competitor as I've ever been around. When you get to add somebody like that to your team, it only helps and enhances the mentality that we already cherish anyway. We'll find out how he can play and how he does. It's been a little while off. He looks great in the first couple looks at him in as far as his conditioning and all that. His weight is down. He's in a really good spot. He was very serious about getting ready for this opportunity. At the stroke of misfortune on some regards really opens the door, which it happens at times. He's ready to take the full opportunity at hand and see what he can do to help us."

Carroll on how Lynch and Robert Turbin looked in practice:

"They fit right in. You couldn't tell anything different. The workouts before we got them here, that showed as well. We were somewhat assured that they'd be okay. They looked really good out here."

Carroll on the 49ers having George Kittle for this matchup:

"He's an amazing player. He really is. He's a heart and soul guy for them, and a clutch guy, too. They go to him when times are crucial and all that. He's a fantastic player. Not just a catcher, he's a blocker as well. He's a good ball player."

Carroll on what makes Kyle Shanahan a good play caller:

"That's a good question because it goes way back. He grew up as a football guy. He was at camps with his pops from way back when. He was a little punk kid running around camps and stuff. He just grew up a natural. It just made sense to him. He's been way ahead of people his age in understanding of scheme and principles, the coaches he was around, the coaches that embraced him when he was growing up. He just learned it all. He's allowed, because of his background, he's allowed to be extremely creative and innovative. He's just almost a perfect product of a guy being raised to be a football coach. In particular, he's been an offensive guy his whole life. His dad was an offensive specialist as well. All their buddies and friends, he's just been in that conversation forever. It just paid off. He's very, very fortunate."

QB Russell Wilson on the 49ers defense:

"These guys are tough up front. They're flying around. They have a lot of great players up front. Those guys are making a lot of plays. Their linebackers – Fred (Warner) is making unbelievable plays at the linebacker position. Their secondary, obviously Sherm. Last time, we didn't get to see (Ahkello) Witherspoon, so he's going to be out there doing his thing and everything else. They have a great secondary. They have a great team across the board on defense. Offensively, they've been making plays and doing their thing, too. Like I said, it's a one game matchup. All the other stuff, all the stuff before the season, all the talk, all the critics, all the stuff outside really doesn't matter. It's about what happens between the white lines in every play, each moment. Hopefully, we can capitalize on those."

Wilson on playing against Richard Sherman:

"I think he's obviously a great player. He's so smart. He studies the game. We have to know that, and he's always been great with that. He's been having an unbelievable year. He's one of the best to ever play the game at that position. Got a lot of respect for him. That's for sure."

LB Bobby Wagner on having Lynch and Turbin back on the team:

"It was definitely huge. I ran into Marshawn (Lynch) last night. It was fun to see his face, fun talking to him, same thing with Turb (Turbin). I've been around Turb since college. To see those guys back in the building is definitely pretty cool. I'm excited to see those guys run the ball again and we'll go from there."

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on how Lynch has looked in practice:

"It's been a lot of fun just getting to know him. I obviously didn't know him at all. It's been fun to be around him and talk a little bit of football and see his passion for the game. It's really inspiring."

Schottenheimer on if he expects Sherman to shadow DK Metcalf:

"Well I think it shows that people realize how explosive DK (Metcalf) can be. I don't think San Francisco is going to change. They might. They're always going to throw in some wrinkles but, I don't know if they're going to do that. I think they feel very comfortable with Witherspoon and Richard. I think it speaks to the respect that DK has right now in the league and the type of player that he is. It's a little harder to match Tyler (Lockett) sometimes because we move Tyler into the slot and stuff, and some of those guys don't want to go inside and play in the slot, they're more comfortable outside. But he should get used to it, he's going to see it a lot over his career."

Schottenheimer on the 49ers pass rush:

"You start with the front four. Obviously, Bosa gets a lot of the credit. They move him around a little bit. He moves from left to right some. Across the board they're very good. Armstead, Buckner, Solomon Thomas, they're really good. They're coached hard, they play really hard. They're really good with their line games and the movements which makes it very difficult. They're just very talented and they're well coached, and they play hard and with a lot of pride."

Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on the challenge of defending Kittle:

"We watched him the whole season and last season. He's a special player. He's versatile. He can block. He can catch, run good routes. Yards after catch. He carries people with him. Has a great attitude about the game. He's a special player."

Norton Jr. on what makes Kittle such a special player: