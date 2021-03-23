Presented by

49ers Re-sign T Trent Williams

Mar 23, 2021 at 02:11 PM
Trent Extension 16x9

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have re-signed All-Pro tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ to a six-year deal through the 2026 season.

"After a year away from the football field, Trent came in and performed at an incredibly high level for us, demonstrating that he remains an elite tackle in this league," said General Manager John Lynch. "His familiarity with our coaching staff allowed for a seamless transition into our organization and culture, where he quickly earned the trust of his teammates and established himself as an important leader in our locker room. Trent's passion for the game could be felt from day one and this fits exactly with our vision of the 49er way and a championship culture. His contributions to our team extend well beyond the field and we're thrilled to keep Trent in the Bay Area for a long time. We look forward to his continued high-level play and success for us."

The 49ers originally acquired Williams (6-5, 320) in a trade from the Washington Football Team on April 25, 2020. In his first season with San Francisco in 2020, he started all 14 games in which he appeared and was named to his eighth Pro Bowl.

Williams was originally drafted by Washington with the fourth overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft. During his 10 years with Washington (2010-19), he appeared in 120 games (119 starts) and started two postseason contests. Williams was selected to seven-straight Pro Bowls (2013-19) and earned Second-Team AP All-Pro honors following the 2015 season.

Off the field, Williams has served as an ambassador for the American Diabetes Association since 2014, helping to raise awareness after having lost his grandfather, John L. Hawkins, to Type 2 diabetes as a child. He was also selected as the team's 2020 Garry Niver Award recipient, presented annually by the San Francisco Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America to a 49ers' player for his cooperation and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their jobs.

A 32-year-old native of Longview, TX, Williams attended the University of Oklahoma where he appeared in 50 games (39 starts) on the offensive line. With the Sooners, he was named First-Team All-America as a senior in 2009, Third-Team All-America as a junior in 2008 and Second-Team Freshman All-America in 2006.

Related Content

news

49ers Re-sign DL Jordan Willis

The 49ers announced they have re-signed defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year deal. 
news

49ers Sign DL Zach Kerr

The 49ers have signed the former Panthers defensive lineman to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Re-sign DL D.J. Jones

The 49ers re-signed the former sixth-round pick to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Re-sign S Jaquiski Tartt

The 49ers announced on Monday that they have re-signed the 2015 second-round pick to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Sign S Tavon Wilson

The 49ers announced on Monday they have signed Wilson to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Re-Sign CB Dontae Johnson

The 49ers announced they have re-signed cornerback Dontae Johnson to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Sign WR Trent Sherfield

The 49ers announced on Friday they have signed the former Cardinals wideout to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Sign DL Samson Ebukam

The 49ers announced they have signed defensive lineman Samson Ebukam to a two-year deal.
news

49ers Sign C Alex Mack

San Francisco signed the six-time Pro Bowl center to a three-year deal.
news

49ers Sign Emmanuel Moseley to Two-Year Extension

The 49ers announced on Monday they have signed the cornerback to an extension through the 2022 season.

news

49ers Sign FB Kyle Juszczyk to Five-Year Extension

San Francisco has signed Juszczyk through the 2025 season. 
Advertising