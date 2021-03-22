49ers Re-sign S Jaquiski Tartt

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have re-signed S ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ to a one-year deal.

"We are very excited to have Jaquiski back with our team," said General Manager John Lynch. "Jaquiski is an extremely skilled and versatile player who provides excellent communication skills for our defense. Welcome back Quiski!"

Tartt (6-1, 221) was originally selected by the 49ers in the second round (46th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over the past six seasons (2015-20), he has appeared in 66 games (50 starts) and registered 294 tackles, 17 passes defensed, 4.0 sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has also started three postseason contests and added 14 tackles and 1.0 sack.

In 2020, Tartt started all seven games in which he appeared and registered 28 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception. He was also the recipient of the team's Thomas Herrion Award in 2015, which is given annually to the rookie or first-year player who has taken advantage of every opportunity, turned it into a positive situation and make their dream turn into a reality.