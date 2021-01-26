Presented by

49ers Re-Sign RB Jeff Wilson Jr. 

Jan 26, 2021 at 03:50 PM
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that the team has re-signed restricted free agent RB ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ to a one-year deal.

Wilson Jr. (6-0, 213) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 1, 2018. Throughout his three seasons with the 49ers (2018-20), he has appeared in 28 games (five starts) and registered 219 carries for 974 yards (4.4 average) and 11 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 28 receptions for 265 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He has also appeared in one postseason contest and registered one reception for 20 yards.

In 2020, Wilson Jr. led the team with 126 carries for 600 yards and seven touchdowns, all single-season career highs. He also tallied career highs in receptions (13), receiving yards (133) and receiving touchdowns (three).

A 25-year-old native of Elkhart, TX, Wilson Jr. attended the University of North Texas where he appeared in 41 games (29 starts) during his four-year career with the Mean Green. He rushed for 3,205 yards and 32 touchdowns on 562 carries, while adding 70 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson Jr. finished his career ranked third in school history in rushing touchdowns (32) and fourth in rushing yards (3,205). As a senior, he started all 11 games in which he appeared and notched 188 carries for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions for 168 yards.

