49ers Re-Sign RB Jeff Wilson Jr. 

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that the team has re-signed restricted free agent RB ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ to a one-year deal.

Wilson Jr. (6-0, 213) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 1, 2018. Throughout his three seasons with the 49ers (2018-20), he has appeared in 28 games (five starts) and registered 219 carries for 974 yards (4.4 average) and 11 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 28 receptions for 265 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He has also appeared in one postseason contest and registered one reception for 20 yards.

In 2020, Wilson Jr. led the team with 126 carries for 600 yards and seven touchdowns, all single-season career highs. He also tallied career highs in receptions (13), receiving yards (133) and receiving touchdowns (three).