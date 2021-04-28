Presented by

49ers Re-Sign OL Tom Compton

Apr 28, 2021 at 12:25 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have re-signed OL ﻿Tom Compton﻿ to a one-year deal.

Compton (6-6, 315) was originally drafted by the Washington Football Team in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year career, he has played with Washington (2012-15), the Atlanta Falcons (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), Minnesota Vikings (2018), New York Jets (2019) and 49ers (2020). Compton has appeared in 106 games (37 starts) along the offensive line and also saw action in four postseason contests. After signing with San Francisco as a free agent in 2020, he appeared in seven games (three starts) with the team.

A 31-year-old native of Rosemount, MN, Compton attended the University of South Dakota (2007-11) and started all 43 games in which he appeared after redshirting as a freshman in 2007.

