49ers Re-Sign OL Tom Compton

Compton (6-6, 315) was originally drafted by the Washington Football Team in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year career, he has played with Washington (2012-15), the Atlanta Falcons (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), Minnesota Vikings (2018), New York Jets (2019) and 49ers (2020). Compton has appeared in 106 games (37 starts) along the offensive line and also saw action in four postseason contests. After signing with San Francisco as a free agent in 2020, he appeared in seven games (three starts) with the team.