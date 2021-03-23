49ers Re-sign DL Jordan Willis

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have re-signed DL ﻿Jordan Willis﻿ to a one-year deal.

The 49ers originally acquired Willis (6-4, 270) in a trade with the New York Jets on October 27, 2020. Last season with San Francisco, he appeared in seven games and tallied 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Willis was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. During his four-year career with the Bengals (2017-19), Jets (2019-20) and 49ers, he has appeared in 50 games (two starts) and registered 63 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.