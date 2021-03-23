Presented by

49ers Re-sign DL Jordan Willis

Mar 23, 2021 at 04:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have re-signed DL ﻿Jordan Willis﻿ to a one-year deal.

The 49ers originally acquired Willis (6-4, 270) in a trade with the New York Jets on October 27, 2020. Last season with San Francisco, he appeared in seven games and tallied 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Willis was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. During his four-year career with the Bengals (2017-19), Jets (2019-20) and 49ers, he has appeared in 50 games (two starts) and registered 63 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.

A 25-year-old native of Kansas City, MO, Willis attended Kansas State University (2013-16) where he appeared in 48 games (39 starts) and finished with 114 tackles, 40.5 tackles for loss, 26.0 sacks and seven forced fumbles. As a senior in 2016, he earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors after registering 52 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

