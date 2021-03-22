49ers Re-sign DL D.J. Jones

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have re-signed defensive lineman D.J. Jones to a one-year deal.
"We are thrilled to have D.J. back in the fold with us," said General Manager John Lynch. "Our team believes a great defense starts up front, and D.J. is as a key component on our defensive line. We have enjoyed watching him develop from a sixth-round pick to a versatile starter and can't wait to continue to see him grow and get even better."
The 49ers originally selected Jones (6-0, 305) in the sixth round (198th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 44 games (29 starts) throughout his four-year career and registered 69 tackles, 5.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. In 2020, he started all 14 games in which he appeared and notched 20 tackles, a career-high 3.0 sacks and one pass defensed.
A 26-year-old native of Piedmont, SC, Jones attended the University of Mississippi where he played in 25 games (15 starts) and registered 70 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. He transferred to Ole Miss from East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, MS, as he helped guide East Mississippi to a 24-0 record and two NJCAA national championships.