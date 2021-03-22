49ers Re-sign DL D.J. Jones

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have re-signed defensive lineman ﻿D.J. Jones﻿ to a one-year deal.

"We are thrilled to have D.J. back in the fold with us," said General Manager John Lynch. "Our team believes a great defense starts up front, and D.J. is as a key component on our defensive line. We have enjoyed watching him develop from a sixth-round pick to a versatile starter and can't wait to continue to see him grow and get even better."

The 49ers originally selected Jones (6-0, 305) in the sixth round (198th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 44 games (29 starts) throughout his four-year career and registered 69 tackles, 5.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. In 2020, he started all 14 games in which he appeared and notched 20 tackles, a career-high 3.0 sacks and one pass defensed.