49ers Re-Sign CB Ken Webster

Webster (5-11, 191) was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round (252nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Patriots on August 31, 2019 and was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins the following day. He went on to appear in eight games (five starts) and register 19 tackles and one pass defensed with Miami. He was waived by the Dolphins on September 5, 2020 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day. San Francisco signed Webster from the Dolphins practice squad on September 16, where he went on to appear in nine games and register four tackles and one forced fumble on special teams.