Presented by

49ers Re-Sign CB Ken Webster

Jan 21, 2021 at 01:40 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that the team has re-signed exclusive rights free agent CB ﻿Ken Webster﻿ to a one-year deal.

Webster (5-11, 191) was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round (252nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Patriots on August 31, 2019 and was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins the following day. He went on to appear in eight games (five starts) and register 19 tackles and one pass defensed with Miami. He was waived by the Dolphins on September 5, 2020 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day. San Francisco signed Webster from the Dolphins practice squad on September 16, where he went on to appear in nine games and register four tackles and one forced fumble on special teams.

A 24-year-old native of Stockbridge, GA, Webster attended the University of Mississippi for five years (2014-18) where he appeared in 47 games (22 starts) and registered 125 tackles, 24 passes defensed and three interceptions. As a senior in 2018, he appeared in 10 games (three starts) and finished with 33 tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign S Kai Nacua To One-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers have signed safety ﻿Kai Nacua﻿ to a one-year extension. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has signed Josh Rosen and Austin Walter to one-year extensions. 
news

49ers Sign LS Taybor Pepper to Two-Year Extension

San Francisco has signed the long snapper to a two-year contract extension. 
news

49ers Re-Sign RB Jeff Wilson Jr. 

San Francisco has re-signed restricted free agent running back Wilson Jr. to a one-year deal. 
news

49ers Sign QB Josh Johnson, OL Corbin Kaufusi to Reserve/Futures Contracts

San Francisco has signed two more players to reserve/futures contracts. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has waived LS Colin Holba and signed two players to reserve/future contracts. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has signed 13 players to reserve/future contracts. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has activated OL Tom Compton from the Injured Reserve list and other moves ahead of the season finale. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has opened the practice window for Tom Compton and placed Robbie Gould on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has added Colin Holba to the active roster and activated Charlie Woerner from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has activated Austin Walter from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and other moves.

Advertising