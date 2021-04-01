49ers Re-sign CB Jason Verrett

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have re-signed CB ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ to a one-year deal.

"JV has a remarkable work ethic which allowed him to persevere over the past two years as he reestablished himself as a top-tier cornerback," said General Manager John Lynch. "His determination is extraordinary and we appreciate how he leads by example in the way that he approaches the game. We're ecstatic to reward him for all of his hard work and can't wait to have him back in the red and gold."

Verrett (5-10, 188) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 14, 2019. Over the past two seasons, he has appeared in 14 games (13 starts) and registered 60 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions. In 2020, Verrett was the recipient of the team's Hazeltine Iron Man Award, which is given annually to the most courageous and inspirational defensive player. He was also named the 49ers Ed Block Courage Award recipient in 2020, which is presented each year to the player that exemplified a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.

Verrett was originally drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with the Chargers (2014-18), he appeared in 25 games (22 starts) and registered 80 tackles, 19 passes defensed and five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). In 2015, Verrett was selected to the Pro Bowl after appearing in 14 games (13 starts) and finishing with 47 tackles, to go along with career-highs in passes defensed (11), interceptions (three) and the first interception returned for a touchdown in his career.