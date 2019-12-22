9 Takeaways as 49ers Sweep Rams in 34-31 Victory

5. Los Angeles responded with an 8-play, 41-yard drive that resulted in a 31-yard field goal to tie the game at 31 apiece. With two minutes left in the contest, Garoppolo completed two colossal third down conversions to move the 49ers down field. The first, on 3rd-and-16, came by the way of an 18-yard completion to Bourne. His second, on another 3rd-and-16, was a beautiful 46-yard bomb to Sanders to move the 49ers into field goal range. On the play, Sanders beat out Jalen Ramsey on the perfectly placed ball, as Garoppolo's arm was hit on the throw.

"(Jimmy) was resilient," Shanahan said. It was third-and-16, not the best situation to be in. Usually you're not feeling great in those situations. Those guys gave him enough time in protection. I think he made the first one to Bourne over the middle and had a similar play like that over the middle, but the safeties got real wide and got the opportunity to Emmanuel down the field. So, the guys just to give him the time and for him to hang in there, the game just for everyone, wasn't perfect. Offense, defense, or special teams, play calling, the quarterback, protections. Everything was up and down throughout the whole thing. There were a lot of times I think that each individual on our team could feel like they had messed some stuff up. But, each individual kept coming back and to find a way to end that game there at the end was pretty special."

San Francisco became the third team since 2000 to convert two third downs of 16 or more yards on same drive. It's only the second time in the last 40 seasons that a team has converted multiple third or fourth down attempts of 15 or more yards on a game-winning drive, according to @EliasSports.

6. The aforementioned play set up Robbie Gould for the game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired. Gould has now made 12 consecutive field goals inside of the 50.