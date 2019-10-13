George Kittle Active in Week 6 Divisional Match vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers fans can take a big sigh of relief as George Kittle is active ahead of Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams. Kittle suffered a groin injury during Friday's practice and was listed as questionable heading into the game. During Week 17 of 2018, Kittle posted 149 yards on nine receptions and a score to cap off his record-breaking campaign. San Francisco's tight end has recorded 149, 98 and 100 yards respectively, in his last three contests against the Rams. He'll be eyeing the opportunity to sustain this trend against the Rams on Sunday.
With Kyle Juszczyk out for 4-6 weeks, San Francisco will rely on their tight ends and running backs. Jeff Wilson Jr., who was a healthy scratch in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns is active against the Rams.
Sam Young is also active on Sunday. The 10-year tackle provides extra insurance behind Daniel Brunskill and Justin Skule who are in for injured Mike McGlinchey and Joe Staley.
Here's a look at Sunday's inactives ahead of the Week 6 divisional matchup.
Rams
- CB Aqib Talib
- RB Todd Gurley
- LB Clay Matthews
- DB David Long
- OL Coleman Shelton
- T Bobby Evans
- DT Tanzel Smart
Los Angeles announced on Friday they would be without cornerback Aqib Talib. Fifth-year corner Troy Hill will get the start in Talib's place. Todd Gurley has officially been ruled out for Sunday. Running back Malcolm Brown is expected to get the start in Gurley's absence. Brown has amassed 114 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns through five games in 2019.
