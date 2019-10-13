George Kittle Active in Week 6 Divisional Match vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers fans can take a big sigh of relief as George Kittle is active ahead of Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams. Kittle suffered a groin injury during Friday's practice and was listed as questionable heading into the game. During Week 17 of 2018, Kittle posted 149 yards on nine receptions and a score to cap off his record-breaking campaign. San Francisco's tight end has recorded 149, 98 and 100 yards respectively, in his last three contests against the Rams. He'll be eyeing the opportunity to sustain this trend against the Rams on Sunday.