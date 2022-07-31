49ers Players Look Ahead to Week 2 of Training Camp and Padded Practices

49ers fans in attendance for Back Together Saturday got to sit back and watch Trey Lance hit some tight-window throws and San Francisco's defense come up with four more takeaways. After four practices logged, the players will have a much-needed day of rest before the team's first padded practice on Monday.

"I've been real happy with it (first week of camp)," head coach Kyle Shanahan said prior to taking the field Saturday morning. "Three practices in, the first day was not as much as I wanted, we started off just a little slower…The second day was my favorite day because we got a ton of reps. We got a real football practice in. Yesterday (Friday), we backed it off a little, just the way we do reps, and today (Saturday) will be much harder. I'm really excited to get these four days out of the way because we're past due putting pads on. We need to get that going."

Shanahan has been able to make early assessments of his position groups, but there are certain aspects of the game that are best observed with pads.