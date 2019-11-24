George Kittle to Play vs. Packers Despite Injury News

Tight end George Kittle will return to the field in the nick of time as the San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Kittle missed San Francisco's last two contests with a knee and ankle injury suffered in the Week 9 win over the Arizona Cardinals. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the tight end reportedly played through a broken bone in his ankle on Halloween night. However Kittle feels healthy enough to return ahead of San Francisco's rough three-game stretch.

Matt Breida will miss his second-straight game while rehabbing an aggravated ankle injury from Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. San Francisco's running backs have seen a recent dip in production, averaging a mere 74 yards a game (2.8 yards per carry) over the last three weeks. The 49ers anticipate the return of Kittle playing in favor of San Francisco's second-ranked rushing offense in Week 12.

San Francisco will also be without edge rusher Dee Ford who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Damontre Moore, who joined the team in Week 11, could potentially see increased snaps as a rotational piece in Ford's absence. Here's the full list of inactives ahead of Sunday night.