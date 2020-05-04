Monday, May 04, 2020 07:00 AM

49ers Morning Report: Roster Moves, Trent Williams Discusses Trade, Week 17 vs. Seahawks Full Game

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Monday, May 4.

Salvon Ahmed Signs Three-year Deal, Nick Mullens Signs One-year Tender

San Francisco announced on May 1, they have signed running back Salvon Ahmed to a three-year deal and that exclusive rights free agent Nick Mullens has signed his one-year tender. Mullens was tendered a one-year contract on March 5, 2020.

Kyle Shanahan Helped Make San Francisco the 'Preferred Destination' for Trent Williams

During a video conference with media, Trent Williams spoke about his trade to the 49ers, saying returning to Kyle Shanahan's offense was a main factor in making San Francisco his "preferred destination". Williams was the fourth-overall selection by the Washington Redskins in 2010, where Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. The offensive tackle said he was ready get back on the field and despite missing time at in-person offseason training activities, Williams doesn't think that will hinder his abilities to learn Shanahan's complicated playbook saying, "I know this offense like the back of my hand". Read More >>>

Week 17 - 49ers vs. Seahawks | NFL Game Pass

Relive the Week 17, 2019 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks with this full game replay brought to you by NFL Game Pass. 49ers Faithful can watch full games on the 49ers YouTube channelNFL Game Pass and the NFL YouTube channel.

