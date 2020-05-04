49ers Morning Report: Roster Moves, Trent Williams Discusses Trade, Week 17 vs. Seahawks Full Game

Kyle Shanahan Helped Make San Francisco the 'Preferred Destination' for Trent Williams

During a video conference with media, Trent Williams spoke about his trade to the 49ers, saying returning to Kyle Shanahan's offense was a main factor in making San Francisco his "preferred destination". Williams was the fourth-overall selection by the Washington Redskins in 2010, where Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. The offensive tackle said he was ready get back on the field and despite missing time at in-person offseason training activities, Williams doesn't think that will hinder his abilities to learn Shanahan's complicated playbook saying, "I know this offense like the back of my hand". Read More >>>