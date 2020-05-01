Friday, May 01, 2020 11:49 AM

49ers Announce Roster Moves

49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed RB Salvon Ahmed to a three-year deal and that exclusive rights free agent QB Nick Mullens has signed his one-year tender. Mullens was tendered a one-year contract on March 5, 2020.

Ahmed (5-11, 197) joins the 49ers as an undrafted free agent from the University of Washington. He played in 39 games (15 starts) in three seasons with Washington (2017-19) and registered 353 carries for 2,016 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 50 receptions for 331 yards.

As a junior in 2019, he earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors after starting 13 games and rushing for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns on 188 carries. In 2018, he appeared in 14 games (three starts) and had 104 carries for 608 yards and seven touchdowns. As a freshman, he earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors after seeing action in all 13 games and finishing with 61 carries for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

A 21-year-old native of Kirkland, WA, Ahmed attended Juanita (Kirkland, WA) High School and rushed for 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns in just six games as a senior.

In 2019, Mullens (6-1, 210) was active for all 16 games and three postseason contests and appeared in one game.

