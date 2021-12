The San Francisco 49ers announced that CB Dontae Johnson (not injury related – personal matter) has been downgraded to out against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team also announced the following roster moves:

The following players have been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad:

WR River Cracraft

CB Saivion Smith

The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):

RB Brian Hill

S Jarrod Wilson

The following players have been placed on the Injured Reserve List:

RB Trenton Cannon