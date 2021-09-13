What the 49ers and Lions Had to Say Following Week 1

Winning in the NFL is really hard to do. Today's game was a prime example of that. Up three, however many scores we were up, and you take your foot off the gas for 30 seconds and the next thing you know they've just scored 16 points and they're one score away. We were lucky it didn't end up burning us in the end, but I think it was a good shock to the whole team. A great lesson to the young guys about how the NFL is difficult. There aren't really any bad teams and there's talent all over the field. If you take your foot off the gas, anybody can win a football game. So I think it was a great lesson for us to learn. And definitely, a win's a win so I feel great about that, but I would have rather won by a couple more scores. Hats off to them for never giving up. They're going to give people fits all year long and they're going to win a lot of games just because of how hard they play every single play.