What the 49ers and Lions Had to Say Following Week 1

Sep 13, 2021 at 12:15 PM

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Lions Second Half Comeback

Anytime you give a team a chance to get back in the game like that—it starts with me. When that happened to ﻿Jason Verrett﻿, I think about at the seven-minute mark, I know I became too concerned with protecting our guys as opposed to doing whatever you have to do to win. What you have to do is play every single down like it's the last down the whole game. Got a little caught up when we lost JV. Fortunately, we were able to pull it out.

Shanahan on Elijah Mitchell﻿'s Performance in His NFL Debut

I thought he did a real good job. I mean, it's what we expected him to do, but it's always tough in your first game. He went in there, didn't hesitate and ran the ball well.

Shanahan on How He Thought Jimmy Garoppolo Played in Week 1

I thought that Jimmy played well. I thought that he was pretty on. Did a really good job, even that last play. We were trying to get a quick throw to ﻿George Kittle﻿ in the flat. Said if he's not there, a sack's better than an incompletion. He did an awesome job scrambling and then finding ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ which I thought was going to ice it. But obviously, they did a good job of stripping the ball. But I thought that Jimmy played well.

Shanahan on ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿'s 189-Yard Performance in Detroit

He made some big plays. Did some really good things. But he has to hold on to the ball at the end there. I wanted him and Jimmy (Garoppolo) to come down with the slant on the third down a couple of series before which I think wouldn't have put our defense out there so long. But it would have been a tough catch too. But I have a lot of respect for Deebo and I expect him to make every catch.

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the Offense's Performance in Week 1

I thought it was good. I was good to get out there. Obviously not the way you wanted to finish it, but we were rolling as an offense for a minute there. We got into a pretty good groove. Kyle (Shanahan) was calling the plays, he was on fire and we were rolling pretty good. We've just got to find a way to finish a little better, but at the end of the day, a win is a win.

Garoppolo on Fumbling the Ball on His First Snap

It was just a little too amped up. It was my fault. I've just got to stay in there a little longer, get off on the right foot, but I think we bounced back pretty well from that.

Garoppolo on His Touchdown Pass to ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿

I saw he was 1-on-1. I knew we were in a tough situation. I thought I'd just give him a chance, I tried to back shoulder him a little bit. I got hit pretty good on it so I didn't really see it. But it was kind of funny, me and ﻿Trent Williams﻿ were getting up from the pile and everything and the next thing we know Deebo was crossing the goal line. It worked out pretty well. I'm excited to see it.

49ers Quarterback Trey Lance on Making His NFL Debut in Week 1

I had no idea if or when I was going to play. I was hoping that I would get on the field and just help, but at the same time my role is just to be ready whenever my name is called.

If felt great to be out there again and it obviously feels good to be 1-0.

Defensive Lineman ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ on the Feeling of Getting Back on the Field in a Game Setting

It was great. It's always good to be back on the field with the team and just back in the routine. I love this team, so it's always an honor to play with them.

49ers Tight End ﻿George Kittle﻿ on the Lions Second Half Comeback

Winning in the NFL is really hard to do. Today's game was a prime example of that. Up three, however many scores we were up, and you take your foot off the gas for 30 seconds and the next thing you know they've just scored 16 points and they're one score away. We were lucky it didn't end up burning us in the end, but I think it was a good shock to the whole team. A great lesson to the young guys about how the NFL is difficult. There aren't really any bad teams and there's talent all over the field. If you take your foot off the gas, anybody can win a football game. So I think it was a great lesson for us to learn. And definitely, a win's a win so I feel great about that, but I would have rather won by a couple more scores. Hats off to them for never giving up. They're going to give people fits all year long and they're going to win a lot of games just because of how hard they play every single play.

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell on the Team's Week 1 Performance

State the obvious here. We didn't do enough to win there. We dug ourselves in a really big ditch, early, against a very good team. Everything that we said that we needed to do to win this game we really didn't do. We were better in the second half. We gave ourselves a chance, but it wasn't good enough.

Lions QB Jared Goff on His Interception Returned for a Touchdown

I was trying to get something in there to T.J. (Hockenson). Unfortunately, the ball didn't come out the way that I wanted it to with what he had going on. Yeah, just one I'd like to have back. Certainly, wasn't throwing it over there.

Goff on if the Gameplan Called for More Passes to Running Backs and Tight Ends Or if the 49ers Defense Took Away Looks to the Receivers 

A little bit of both. Obviously, we want to get those guys involved. We do want to get the ball in (D'Andre) Swift and Jamaal (Williams) and T.J.'s (Hockenson) hands. And so yeah, probably a little bit of both. Some of that was designed and then some of it was just the way that they were rushing the passer, the way they're covering down field and they were open.

Lions T Penei Sewell on if He Thought about the Difficulty of Making His First Start against ﻿Nick Bosa﻿

To be honest, not that much. If I focus on that it would get to my head. Again, can't let the name on the back of that jersey beat me, so going in I gotta just focus on just kind of looking at them as another person and go from there.

Advertising