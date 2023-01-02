49ers Kick Off 2023 with a Win; 7 Takeaways from #SFvsLV

The San Francisco 49ers locked up their first victory of the 2023 calendar year and ninth-straight of the season with their 37-34 overtime win versus the Las Vegas Raiders on New Year's Day. San Francisco's win combined with losses by the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles positions the 49ers to the No. 2 seed in the conference and opens the door for a chance at the top seed in the NFC.

Brock Purdy Continues to Roll

The 49ers rookie quarterback remains unbeaten in his four starts, completing 22-of-35 passes for 284 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to lead the 49ers to a win in Week 17. This was the first time Purdy had to lead the team from behind since being named the starter, and he delivered a solid performance (95.4 passer rating) in the team's tightest game of the season. The test the Raiders provided was welcomed with open arms by head coach Kyle Shanahan as the 49ers gear up for the postseason.

"What Brock is doing is real. He's a talent guy, who is very tough," Shanahan said about Purdy facing adversity in Week 17. "When he does make mistakes, he understands why and then he tries to learn from them. He doesn't have a ton of experience in this league in playing so every time he goes out there, whether it is good or bad, I feel like when you've got the skill set and play the game the right way, he's only going to get better from it."

Brandon Aiyuk Notches Touchdown No. 8

The third-year receiver caught his eighth touchdown pass of the season to get the 49ers on the board on Sunday afternoon. Aiyuk's two-yard score capped off an eight-play, 67-yard opening drive for San Francisco and tied things up with 7:06 left in the first quarter. No. 11 also displayed some Deebo Samuel-like play in the second half, rushing for 16 yards out of the backfield to tee up the team's third touchdown of the game. Christian McCaffrey ran into the end zone on the ensuing play to get the 49ers within three points with 5:22 left in the third quarter. Aiyuk was also instrumental in the final drive of regulation, catching four passes for 52 yards to give San Francisco a chance at the win on a last second field goal.