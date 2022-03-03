'No Absolutes,' But Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa Are Top Priorities for SF

The 49ers have two key contributors who are due for well-deserved extensions this offseason: Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa﻿. The first- and second-round selections by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft are coming off of notable Pro Bowl campaigns last season which is likely to play a large role in their offseason deals.

Samuel re-defined the prototypical receiver, establishing himself as a 'wide back' – a hybrid receiver slash running back. Doing so, he recorded 1,404 receiving yards and six touchdowns to add to 365 yards rushing and eight more scores on the ground while earning his first-career All-Pro recognition.

Just a year removed from a season-ending ACL injury, Bosa surpassed his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign appearing in all 20 games (postseason included) and recorded a team-high 15.5 sacks to go along with 52 stops, a league-leading 21 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

Per 49ers general manager John Lynch, discussions have begun with both Bosa and Samuel's representatives as the team aims to be proactive in keeping their cornerstones in San Francisco for the foreseeable future.

"It will certainly be a challenge as good as those players are," Lynch said on Wednesday. "But I do know this is that, those guys – there's no absolutes, but those guys are going to be 49ers. They're foundational to what we do on the field. Their play is special. And off the field, in their own way, they've each become really big-time leaders for our team. They make their teammates better and we realize all that value.