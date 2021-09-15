49ers Claim RB Trenton Cannon Off Waivers

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have claimed RB Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

Cannon (5-11, 185) was originally drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Jets (2018-19), Carolina Panthers (2020) and Ravens (2021), he has appeared in 35 games and registered 50 carries for 151 yards and one touchdown to go along with 20 receptions for 160 yards.

Cannon was waived on September 14, 2021 after appearing in Baltimore's Week 1 game at the Las Vegas Raiders and adding two rushes for five yards.