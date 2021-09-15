Presented by

49ers Claim RB Trenton Cannon Off Waivers

Sep 15, 2021 at 02:15 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have claimed RB Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. 

Cannon (5-11, 185) was originally drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Jets (2018-19), Carolina Panthers (2020) and Ravens (2021), he has appeared in 35 games and registered 50 carries for 151 yards and one touchdown to go along with 20 receptions for 160 yards.

Cannon was waived on September 14, 2021 after appearing in Baltimore's Week 1 game at the Las Vegas Raiders and adding two rushes for five yards.

 A 27-year-old native of Hampton, VA, Cannon attended Virginia State University for three years (2015-17) where he appeared in 32 games (six starts) and registered 4,035 rushing yards (7.3 average) and 44 touchdowns to go along with 48 receptions for 610 yards and seven touchdowns. He transferred to Virginia State after one season (2014) at Shephard University (WV) where he appeared in six games and recorded 216 rushing yards (4.6 average) and two touchdowns.

