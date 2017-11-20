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49ers Claim DL Sheldon Day off Waivers

Nov 20, 2017 at 05:56 AM
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San Francisco 49ers Staff 

49ers 2017 53-man Roster in Photos

View every player currently on the San Francisco 49ers 2017 53-man roster.

Barnes, Tim -- C
1 / 53
Beadles, Zane -- G
2 / 53
Beathard, C.J. -- QB
3 / 53
Blair III, Ronald -- DL
4 / 53
Bourne, Kendrick -- WR
5 / 53
Breida, Matt -- RB
6 / 53
Buckner, DeForest -- DL
7 / 53
Carradine, Tank -- DL
8 / 53
Celek, Garrett -- TE
9 / 53
Colbert, Adrian -- DB
10 / 53
Coyle, Brock -- LB
11 / 53
Day, Sheldon -- DL
12 / 53
Douzable, Leger -- DL
13 / 53
Dumervil, Elivs -- LB
14 / 53
Exum Jr., Antone -- DB
15 / 53
Foster, Reuben -- LB
16 / 53
Fusco, Brandon -- OL
17 / 53
Garoppolo, Jimmy -- QB
18 / 53
Goodwin, Marquise -- WR
19 / 53
Gould, Robbie -- K
20 / 53
Hall, Leon -- CB
21 / 53
Harold, Eli -- LB
22 / 53
Hyde, Carlos -- RB
23 / 53
Johnson, Dontae -- CB
24 / 53
Jones, D.J. -- DL
25 / 53
Juszczyk, Kyle -- FB
26 / 53
Kilgore, Daniel -- C
27 / 53
Kittle, George -- TE
28 / 53
Lee, Elijah -- LB
29 / 53
Lynch, Aaron -- LB
30 / 53
Mabin, Greg -- CB
31 / 53
Marsh, Cassius -- DL
32 / 53
McCaffrey, Max -- WR
33 / 53
McCoil, Dexter -- DB
34 / 53
McNichols, Jeremy -- RB
35 / 53
Mitchell, Earl -- NT
36 / 53
Murphy, Louis -- WR
37 / 53
Nelson, Kyle -- TE/LS
38 / 53
Nzeocha, Mark -- LB
39 / 53
Paulsen, Logan -- TE
40 / 53
Pinion, Bradley -- P
41 / 53
Powell, Tyvis -- DB
42 / 53
Reid, Eric -- S
43 / 53
Robinson, Aldrick -- WR
44 / 53
Staley, Joe -- T
45 / 53
Taumoepenu, Pita -- LB
46 / 53
Taylor, Trent -- WR
47 / 53
Thomas, Solomon -- DL
48 / 53
Tomlinson, Laken -- OL
49 / 53
Watson, Dekoda -- LB
50 / 53
Williams Jr., Darrell -- OL
51 / 53
Williams, K'Waun -- CB
52 / 53
Witherspoon, Ahkello -- CB
53 / 53
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The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have claimed defensive lineman Sheldon Day off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Day (6-1, 294) was originally drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Over the past two years (2016-17), he appeared in 22 games and registered 11 tackles, two sacks and one pass defensed. This season, he saw action in six games and added three tackles, one sack and one pass defensed. He was waived by the team on November 18, 2017.

A 23-year-old native of Indianapolis, IN, Day attended the University of Notre Dame (2012-15), where he appeared in 48 games (32 starts) and registered 141 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2015, he finished with 45 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles, earning Associated Press Second-Team All-America honors. His 15.5 tackles for loss were the most by a Notre Dame player since Derek Landri in 2006.

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