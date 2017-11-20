49ers Claim DL Sheldon Day off Waivers

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have claimed defensive lineman Sheldon Day off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Day (6-1, 294) was originally drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Over the past two years (2016-17), he appeared in 22 games and registered 11 tackles, two sacks and one pass defensed. This season, he saw action in six games and added three tackles, one sack and one pass defensed. He was waived by the team on November 18, 2017.