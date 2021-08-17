Presented by

49ers Claim CB Davontae Harris; Waive QB Josh Rosen

Aug 17, 2021 at 02:10 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have claimed CB ﻿Davontae Harris﻿ off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived QB ﻿Josh Rosen﻿.

Harris (5-11, 200) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year NFL career with the Bengals (2018), Denver Broncos (2019-20) and Ravens (2020), he has appeared in 30 games (eight starts) and registered 43 tackles, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. Harris spent part of the 2020 season with the Broncos and Ravens, appearing in 11 games (two starts) and finishing with 11 tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. He was waived by the Ravens on August 16, 2021.

A 26-year-old native of Wichita, KS, Harris attended Illinois State University where he appeared in 49 games and registered 208 tackles, 38 passes defensed, four interceptions and 3.0 sacks.

In 2020, Rosen (6-4, 226) was waived by the Miami Dolphins on September 4 and later signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad on September 6. He was signed to the 49ers active roster on December 23, 2020 where he spent the remainder of the season. He re-signed with the team on February 8, 2021.

Related Content

news

49ers Make a Series of Roster Moves

The 49ers have released TE ﻿Joshua Perkins﻿, waived CB ﻿Ken Webster﻿ and waived/injured WR ﻿Austin Watkins Jr.﻿.
news

49ers Sign LB Mychal Kendricks; Waive Three Others

The 49ers have signed LB Mychal Kendricks to a one-year deal. The team also waived LB James Burgess Jr., LB Donald Payne and DL Eddie Vanderdoes.

news

49ers Sign S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DL Eddie Vanderdoes and Other Moves

The 49ers have signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and DL Eddie Vanderdoes to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team has placed S ﻿Tony Jefferson﻿ on the Injured Reserve List and waived DL ﻿Davin Bellamy﻿.

news

49ers Sign LB Donald Payne; Release WR Kevin White

The 49ers have signed LB Donald Payne to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has released WR Kevin White.

news

49ers Sign DL Shilique Calhoun, CB Alexander Myres; Waive Two Players

The 49ers have signed DL Shilique Calhoun and CB Alexander Myres and waived CB ﻿Mark Fields II﻿ and OL ﻿Isaiah Williams﻿. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign DL Davin Bellamy; Two Players Return from Reserve/Covid-19

The 49ers announced the retirement of DL Anthony Zettel, signed Bellamy to a one-year deal and activated two players from the Reserve/Covid-19 list.
news

49ers Sign TE Joshua Perkins and CB B.W. Webb; Waive Two Players

The 49ers signed Perkins and Webb to one-year deals. To make room on the roster, the team waived/injured CB Tim Harris Jr. and waived TE Josh Pederson. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign TE Jordan Matthews; Release WR Bennie Fowler

The 49ers have signed Matthews to a one-year deal. Read more for details on the transaction.
news

49ers Sign QB Trey Lance to a Four-Year Deal and Other Roster Moves

The 49ers have signed their first-round pick to his rookie deal and placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Read more for details.
news

49ers Announce a Series of Roster Moves ahead of the Start of Camp

The 49ers have signed two defensive linemen to one-year deals and made a series of other moves. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign CB Ambry Thomas to a Four-Year Deal; Release DL

The 49ers have signed their third-round pick to a rookie deal and released Daeshon Hall. Read for more details.
Advertising