49ers Claim CB Davontae Harris; Waive QB Josh Rosen

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have claimed CB ﻿Davontae Harris﻿ off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived QB ﻿Josh Rosen﻿.

Harris (5-11, 200) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year NFL career with the Bengals (2018), Denver Broncos (2019-20) and Ravens (2020), he has appeared in 30 games (eight starts) and registered 43 tackles, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. Harris spent part of the 2020 season with the Broncos and Ravens, appearing in 11 games (two starts) and finishing with 11 tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. He was waived by the Ravens on August 16, 2021.

A 26-year-old native of Wichita, KS, Harris attended Illinois State University where he appeared in 49 games and registered 208 tackles, 38 passes defensed, four interceptions and 3.0 sacks.