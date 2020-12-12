Presented by

Deebo Samuel 'Good to Go'; 49ers Could Be Without Two D-Linemen vs. Washington

Dec 11, 2020 at 04:09 PM
Keiana Martin

Deebo Samuel landed on the team's injury report this week with a foot contusion. According to Kyle Shanahan, the wideout was experiencing soreness after taking a knee to his foot during Monday night's contest against the Buffalo Bills. Samuel's injury had no association with the stress fracture he suffered over the summer. Samuel was a full participant at practice on Friday and is set to play against the Washington Football Team.

"He had a real good practice yesterday, a full-speed practice," Shanahan said on Friday. "So, I think he recovered well, and I think he'll be good to go. It wasn't hurt because of his old injury. He just had something happen in the game, but he's good now."

The 49ers could be without two of their interior defensive linemen on Sunday. D.J. Jones was ruled as doubtful on Friday as the nose tackle left the first half of the Week 13 contest against the Bills with an ankle injury. According to Shanahan, Jones will be "day-to-day." Fellow defensive lineman Kevin Givens was excused from practice this week for personal reasons and will miss Week 14.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley joins Jones as another defensive starter who is ruled as doubtful for Sunday. Moseley could miss his second-straight contest after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 12.

K'Waun Williams was a limited participant in practice this week and is questionable to play in his first game since Week 8 while working his way back from a high-ankle sprain.

Additionally, Tom Compton (concussion) and Hroniss Grasu (knee) have officially been ruled out for Sunday.

