A Look at Who's In and Who's Out in Week 8 Matchup vs. Bears

The 49ers will get a big boost for their offense as Trent Williams (elbow, ankle) received the green light ahead of Sunday's match against the Chicago Bears. Williams missed last week's game after re-aggravating an ankle injury suffered in Week 5.

Despite missing a game, Williams has held strong as the best-graded offensive lineman in the league, per Pro Football Focus. He will, in part, aid San Francisco's ground game that looks to find success against Chicago's 23rd-ranked rushing defense.

Meanwhile, Samson Ebukam landed on the team's injury report on Thursday after getting stepped on during a special teams rep at practice. The edge rusher is set to play on Sunday and could see snaps in place of Dee Ford﻿, who was downgraded to OUT over the weekend with a concussion.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), who was coming off of a season-best outing in Week 7, has also been ruled OUT against Chicago. Linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles﻿, Marcell Harris and Tyrell Adams are next in line to see snaps with Al-Shaair out.

Notably, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was ruled out over the weekend due to personal reasons.

As for the Bears, their high-powered defense will be without its star pass rusher. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) was officially ruled OUT earlier this week with a foot injury. The Bears boast 21 sacks through seven games, the best mark in the NFL, with Mack accounting for six of them.

Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will assume head-coaching duties for Chicago as head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Right tackle Elijah Wilkinson, tight end Jimmy Graham and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi will not play on Sunday as all three remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here's a full look at the 49ers and Bears Week 8 inactives:

49ers

Bears