49ers Announce Winners of the Dr.Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award Grants

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The San Francisco 49ers Foundation today announced the 10 recipients of the 2026 Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Awards, presented by the Micron Foundation and BlackRock. The annual grant program honors local Bay Area educators who are committed to creating a lasting and positive impact for their students.

"Teachers, administrators and community education professionals are the foundation upon which individual achievement and stronger communities are built," said Dr. Harry Edwards. "They help young people realize their fullest potential, not only academically, but socially and emotionally, shaping confident, compassionate leaders for the future. The Follow Your Bliss Awards celebrate those whose unwavering commitment changes lives every day and I am honored to recognize this year's recipients and continue partnering with the 49ers Foundation to invest in these remarkable professionals shaping the next generation."

A total of $20,000 will be distributed among this year's 10 recipients to support a STEAM classroom project or program of their choice during the upcoming academic year. Winners were also recognized during the 49ers vs. Titans preseason game on August 13th.

Representing schools and organizations throughout the Bay Area, this year's recipients exemplify the spirit of the Follow Your Bliss Awards by leading with empathy, purpose and an unwavering belief in every student's potential. Whether creating culturally responsive curricula, mentoring underserved youth, or expanding access to educational opportunities, these educators have made a profound difference in the lives of countless young people.

"We are proud to recognize educators who ignite curiosity, inspire confidence and open doors for the next generation of leaders," said Justin Prettyman, Executive Director of the 49ers Foundation. "Through our continued partnership with the Micron Foundation and the team at BlackRock, we are proud to recognize and invest in educators whose passion, innovation and commitment are transforming classrooms and leaving a lasting impact on young people who are strengthening communities throughout the Bay Area."

Since its inception in 2017, the "Follow Your Bliss" Award Program has awarded more than $170,000 in educational grants to 59 Bay Area educators. The 2027 nomination period will open next spring.