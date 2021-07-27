Presented by

49ers Announce a Series of Roster Moves ahead of the Start of Camp

Jul 27, 2021 at 02:46 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed DL Eddie Yarbrough and DL Anthony Zettel to one-year deals. The team also announced the following roster moves:

The following players have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List:

DB ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿

RB ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿

The following player has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

CB ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿

The following player has been waived:

WR ﻿Andy Jones﻿

Yarbrough (6-3, 259) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2016. Following his release from Denver on September 3, 2016, he later signed with the Buffalo Bills on April 7, 2017, where he appeared in 31 games (six starts) and registered 62 tackles, two passes defensed and 1.0 sack in three years with the team (2017-19). He also started one postseason contest and added five tackles. In 2020, he spent time on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, later appeared in four games and finished with eight tackles.

A 28-year-old native of Aurora, CO, Yarbrough attended the University of Wyoming where he appeared in 47 games and registered 256 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.

Zettel (6-4, 275) was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round (202nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Lions (2016-17), Cleveland Browns (2018), Cincinnati Bengals (2019), 49ers (2019) and New Orleans Saints, he has appeared in 50 games (16 starts) and registered 76 tackles, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2020, he spent time on the New Orleans Saints practice squad and went on to appear in one game for the team.

A 27-year-old native of West Branch, MI, Zettel attended Penn State University where he appeared in 50 games and registered 110 tackles, 20.0 sacks, 14 passes defensed, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Jones (6-1, 217) originally signed with the 49ers on June 1, 2021.

