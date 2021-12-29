49ers Announce a Series of Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed QB Tyler Bray, LB Mark Nzeocha and P Colby Wadman to the team's practice squad.

Bray (6-6, 223) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2013. He appeared in one game over five seasons with the Chiefs (2013-17) and later signed with the Chicago Bears on March 16, 2018. He then spent time between Chicago's practice squad and active roster (2018-20) and would go on to appear in one game and complete one of five pass attempts for 18 yards.

A 30-year-old native of Kingsburg, CA, Bray attended the University of Tennessee, where he appeared in 28 games (24 starts) and completed 540 of 922 attempts (58.6 percent) for 7,444 yards and 69 touchdowns.

Nzeocha (6-3, 240) has appeared in 47 games (three starts) over the previous four seasons (2017-20) with the 49ers and registered 19 tackles, two passes defensed, one sack and one forced fumble to go along with 20 tackles on special teams. San Francisco originally signed him off of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad on September 25, 2017 after he appeared in eight games and registered two tackles for the Cowboys. In 2020, he appeared in five games and finished with two tackles on special teams.

A 31-year-old native of Ansbach, Bavaria in Germany, Nzeocha attended the University of Wyoming. He appeared in 39 games (26 starts) and finished his career with 207 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Wadman (6-1, 213) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent on March 16, 2018. Following his release from the Raiders on May 11, 2018, Wadman signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad on September 26, 2018 and was later promoted to the active roster on October 6, 2018. He went on to appear in 28 games (2018-19) and punted 143 times for 6,369 yards (44.5 average) with 51 downed inside the 20. He was released by Denver on April 23, 2020.