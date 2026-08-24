49ers and San Francisco Federal Team Up for Multiyear Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Today, the San Francisco 49ers announced San Francisco Federal as their Official Credit Union Partner as part of a new multiyear partnership agreement. Together, the two brands will create opportunities that help individuals, businesses, and communities thrive.

"This alliance between the 49ers and San Francisco Federal connects two organizations with a combined 152 years of history and dedication to the Bay Area", said Ray Shams, President and CEO of San Francisco Federal. "We know that champions appear in every aspect of life. On the field, in the classroom and small local businesses, and in every neighborhood in our community. We are excited to work with the San Francisco 49ers to make sure our local champions have the tools they need to meet their financial goals and to make dreams come true."

"We are thrilled to announce our new relationship with San Francisco Federal, which is built on a foundation of education, opportunity, and strengthening the neighborhoods we call home," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers EVP of Corporate Partnerships. "San Francisco Federal shares our commitment to empowering Bay Area communities and the next generation with the tools they need to be successful. We look forward to creating opportunities for our fans that last far beyond gameday."

To celebrate the partnership launch, members of the San Francisco community were welcomed to an end-of-summer celebration. On Sunday, August 23 at San Francisco Federal's Golden Gate Branch, San Francisco Federal hosted a Financial FUNdamentals event filled with games, prizes, great food, and entertainment. San Francisco Federal members, along with their families and friends, had the opportunity to participate in interactive games and challenges designed to simplify budgeting, saving, and smart spending. The 49ers joined in with Sourdough Sam and the 49ers Gold Rush cheerleaders.

Later this week on Women's Equality Day, Wednesday, August 26, San Francisco Federal will host Leveling the Playing Field, an evening that brings together women business owners and leaders from throughout the Bay Area with financial experts who can help them grow. Attendees will hear from 49ers Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Rogers about what it takes to open doors for women in business.

This partnership builds on San Francisco Federal's three-year history with the 49ers Foundation, working together to educate and empower Bay Area youth and beyond. The credit union is the presenting sponsor of 49ers EDU, the team foundation's youth education program that leverages the game of football and Levi's® Stadium as a platform to expose students to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) concepts and careers.

For more information, please visit 49ers.com and SanFranciscoFCU.com.

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