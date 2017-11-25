49ers Activate Tank Carradine, Waive Ray-Ray Armstrong

View every player currently on the San Francisco 49ers 2017 53-man roster.
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday that they have activated defensive lineman Garrett Celek from the Injured Reserve List. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong.
Carradine (6-4, 270) was placed on the Injured Reserve List on September 25, 2017 after appearing in each of the team's first three games this season (two starts) where he registered seven tackles and one sack.
Armstrong (6-3, 220) appeared in each of the team's 10 games this season (five starts) and registered 53 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defensed, one sack and one forced fumble.