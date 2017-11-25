 Skip to main content
Advertising

49ers Activate Tank Carradine, Waive Ray-Ray Armstrong

Nov 25, 2017 at 04:55 AM
Author Image
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

49ers 2017 53-man Roster in Photos

View every player currently on the San Francisco 49ers 2017 53-man roster.

Barnes, Tim -- C
1 / 53
Beadles, Zane -- G
2 / 53
Beathard, C.J. -- QB
3 / 53
Blair III, Ronald -- DL
4 / 53
Bourne, Kendrick -- WR
5 / 53
Breida, Matt -- RB
6 / 53
Buckner, DeForest -- DL
7 / 53
Carradine, Tank -- DL
8 / 53
Celek, Garrett -- TE
9 / 53
Colbert, Adrian -- DB
10 / 53
Coyle, Brock -- LB
11 / 53
Day, Sheldon -- DL
12 / 53
Douzable, Leger -- DL
13 / 53
Dumervil, Elivs -- LB
14 / 53
Exum Jr., Antone -- DB
15 / 53
Foster, Reuben -- LB
16 / 53
Fusco, Brandon -- OL
17 / 53
Garoppolo, Jimmy -- QB
18 / 53
Goodwin, Marquise -- WR
19 / 53
Gould, Robbie -- K
20 / 53
Hall, Leon -- CB
21 / 53
Harold, Eli -- LB
22 / 53
Hyde, Carlos -- RB
23 / 53
Johnson, Dontae -- CB
24 / 53
Jones, D.J. -- DL
25 / 53
Juszczyk, Kyle -- FB
26 / 53
Kilgore, Daniel -- C
27 / 53
Kittle, George -- TE
28 / 53
Lee, Elijah -- LB
29 / 53
Lynch, Aaron -- LB
30 / 53
Mabin, Greg -- CB
31 / 53
Marsh, Cassius -- DL
32 / 53
McCaffrey, Max -- WR
33 / 53
McCoil, Dexter -- DB
34 / 53
McNichols, Jeremy -- RB
35 / 53
Mitchell, Earl -- NT
36 / 53
Murphy, Louis -- WR
37 / 53
Nelson, Kyle -- TE/LS
38 / 53
Nzeocha, Mark -- LB
39 / 53
Paulsen, Logan -- TE
40 / 53
Pinion, Bradley -- P
41 / 53
Powell, Tyvis -- DB
42 / 53
Reid, Eric -- S
43 / 53
Robinson, Aldrick -- WR
44 / 53
Staley, Joe -- T
45 / 53
Taumoepenu, Pita -- LB
46 / 53
Taylor, Trent -- WR
47 / 53
Thomas, Solomon -- DL
48 / 53
Tomlinson, Laken -- OL
49 / 53
Watson, Dekoda -- LB
50 / 53
Williams Jr., Darrell -- OL
51 / 53
Williams, K'Waun -- CB
52 / 53
Witherspoon, Ahkello -- CB
53 / 53
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday that they have activated defensive lineman Garrett Celek from the Injured Reserve List. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong.

Carradine (6-4, 270) was placed on the Injured Reserve List on September 25, 2017 after appearing in each of the team's first three games this season (two starts) where he registered seven tackles and one sack.

Armstrong (6-3, 220) appeared in each of the team's 10 games this season (five starts) and registered 53 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defensed, one sack and one forced fumble.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Schedule Release Recap 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

A Game-By-Game Look at the San Francisco 49ers 2026 Schedule Release

Take a first look at the San Francisco 49ers upcoming preseason and regular season matchups.

news

Key Matchups and Storylines in the 49ers 2026 Schedule

Take a closer look at the San Francisco 49ers 2026 opponents, featuring international games, historic rivalries, playoff rematches, and reunions with familiar faces across the NFL.

news

Morning Report: Schedule Release Day, Thank You Jennings 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising