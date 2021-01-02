49ers Announce Roster Moves

Kaser (6-2, 206) originally entered the NFL after signing with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2016. In three years with the Chargers (2016-18), he appeared in 36 games and punted 146 times for 6,918 gross punting yards (47.4 average), including 50 downed inside the 20-yard line. Kaser was waived by the Chargers on October 4, 2018 and later spent time with the Green Bay Packers that season. He signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Oakland Raiders on January 1, 2019 and was waived by the team on May 6, 2019. In 2020, he re-signed with the Packers on November 21 and was waived on November 23.