49ers Announce Roster Moves

Jan 02, 2021 at 03:03 PM
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday that they have signed P Drew Kaser to the team's practice squad and also announced the following roster moves:

  • OL ﻿Tom Compton﻿ has been activated from the Injured Reserve List.
  • DL ﻿Josiah Coatney﻿ and OL ﻿Isaiah Williams﻿ have been activated from the team's practice squad (COVID-19 replacement).
  • WR ﻿Jordan Matthews﻿ and K ﻿Tristan Vizcaino﻿ have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation).
  • OL Aaron Neary has been released from the team's practice squad.

Kaser (6-2, 206) originally entered the NFL after signing with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2016. In three years with the Chargers (2016-18), he appeared in 36 games and punted 146 times for 6,918 gross punting yards (47.4 average), including 50 downed inside the 20-yard line. Kaser was waived by the Chargers on October 4, 2018 and later spent time with the Green Bay Packers that season. He signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Oakland Raiders on January 1, 2019 and was waived by the team on May 6, 2019. In 2020, he re-signed with the Packers on November 21 and was waived on November 23.

A 27-year-old native of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Kaser attended Texas A&M University. In five years with the Aggies (2011-15), he appeared in 39 games, punting 168 times for 7,761 yards (46.2 average), with 60 punts downed inside the 20.

