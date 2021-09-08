49ers Announce 2021 Team Captains

Sep 08, 2021 at 12:30 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Ahead of the start of the regular season, which kicks off for San Francisco Sunday, Sept. 12, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers 2021 season-long captains. All seven players come as no surprise given their impact both on and off the field as well as the veteran leadership expected out of the honor.

NFL teams can hold up to eight team captains. It is possible an addition to the list can emerge as the season progresses. Here's a look at which players will don a "C" on their uniforms this season:

 TE ﻿George Kittle﻿ (Years as Captain – 4)

LB ﻿Fred Warner﻿ (Years as Captain – 3)

QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ (Years as Captain – 3)

LT ﻿Trent Williams﻿ (Years as Captain – 2)

DL ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ (Years as Captain – 2)

S ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ (Years as Captain – 1)

RB ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ (Years as Captain – 1)

