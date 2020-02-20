Evaluating the Impact of the 49ers 2019 Rookie Class

Did John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan strike gold in their third draft together with the San Francisco 49ers? Although it's difficult to evaluate the true production of a player for several years down the road, San Francisco saw great production out of their 2019 rookie class - many of which became starters during the 49ers Super Bowl run.

NFL.com even graded the 49ers with having the top rookie class of all 32 teams. The 49ers selected a total of eight players in the 2019 NFL Draft with all but one remaining on the team throughout the season. Here's a review of San Francisco's 2019 draft class and their impact this season.

DE Nick Bosa - Round 1; No. 2 Overall

16 games (14 starts)

790 total snaps (777 defensive snaps)

Bosa was an immediate impact player in San Francisco that instantaneously helped answer the 49ers woes at pass rush. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year led the 49ers with 25 quarterback hits in 2019, to go along with 9.0 sacks, 47 total tackles, two passes defended, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.

The rookie went on to post the most total pressures ever recorded by a first-year pass-rusher in Pro Football Focus history with 80. He added to that total in the playoffs, with 22 extra pressures over the 49ers three postseason contests.

WR Deebo Samuel - Round 2; No. 36 Overall

15 games (11 starts)

710 total snaps (709 offensive snaps)

Samuel has emerged as one of the most exciting young playmakers in Kyle Shanahan's offense. The rookie evolved into one of Jimmy Garoppolo's go-to receivers by the second half of the season, posing as a threat in the receiving and rushing game.

Samuel appeared in 15 games and registered 57 receptions for 802 yards (14.1 yards per reception) and three touchdowns to go along with 159 rushing yards on 14 carries (11.4 yards per carry) and three more rushing scores in 2019. He even managed record-breaking numbers in the Super Bowl (passing former Seattle Seahawks receiver Percy Harvin for most rushing yards by a receiver with 45 in a Super Bowl).

According to Pro Football Focus, over his last eight games, the rookie hauled in 35 catches for 575 yards and broke 12 tackles in the process. On only 57 catches on the year, Samuel finished tied for the NFL lead with 18 broken tackles.

WR Jalen Hurd - Round 3; No. 67 Overall

0 games

0 snaps