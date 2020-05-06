49ers Morning Report: 2020 Season Opponents, Brandon Aiyuk Talks WR Room, Q&A with 49ers President Al Guido

Brandon Aiyuk Says He's Already had a Call with Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk spoke with NFL Network's MJ Acosta to recap being selected by the 49ers with the 25th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Aiyuk appeared in 25 games in two seasons at Arizona State and registered 98 receptions for 1,666 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a senior, the receiver earned Third-Team All-America honors. Aiyuk also discussed joining the 49ers wide receiving corps which includes Travis Benjamin, Kendrick Bourne and Deebo Samuel among others. The rookie also shared that he has already talked with Samuel who called to welcome him to the team. Watch the full interview below.