49ers Morning Report: 2020 Season Opponents, Brandon Aiyuk Talks WR Room, Q&A with 49ers President Al Guido

49ers 2020 Schedule to Be Revealed Thursday, May 7

The NFL will be releasing the schedule of all 256 regular season games on Thursday. Follow along on 49ers.com, the 49ers app and the team's social media platforms to see the big reveal. While San Francisco already knows the 16 opponents that make up the fourth-toughest 2020 schedule based on 2019 win percentages (.527), Thursday will determine the date, times and the all-important bye week.

49ers 2020 Regular Season Schedule in Photos

Take a look at the locations, coaches and some of the top players for the San Francisco 49ers 2020 opponents.

Week 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:25 p.m. PT (Fox)
Week 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:25 p.m. PT (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones

Week 2 @ New York Jets 10:00 a.m. PT (Fox)
Week 2 @ New York Jets 10:00 a.m. PT (Fox)

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley
New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley

Week 3 @ New York Giants 10:00 a.m. PT (Fox)
Week 3 @ New York Giants 10:00 a.m. PT (Fox)

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence
New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence

Week 4 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)
Week 4 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox

Week 5 vs. Miami Dolphins 1:05 p.m. PT (Fox)
Week 5 vs. Miami Dolphins 1:05 p.m. PT (Fox)

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard

Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)
Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff

Week 7 @ New England Patriots 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS)
Week 7 @ New England Patriots 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Week 8 @ Seattle Seahawks 1:25 p.m. PT (Fox)
Week 8 @ Seattle Seahawks 1:25 p.m. PT (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner

Week 9 vs. Green Bay Packers 5:20 p.m. (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)
Week 9 vs. Green Bay Packers 5:20 p.m. (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith

Week 10 @ New Orleans Saints 1:25 p.m. PT (Fox)
Week 10 @ New Orleans Saints 1:25 p.m. PT (Fox)

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan

Week 12 @ Los Angeles Rams 1:05 p.m. PT (Fox)
Week 12 @ Los Angeles Rams 1:05 p.m. PT (Fox)

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)
Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White

Week 14 vs. Washington Redskins 1:25 p.m. (Fox)
Week 14 vs. Washington Redskins 1:25 p.m. (Fox)

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera
Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin
Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin

Washington Redskins safety Landon Collins
Washington Redskins safety Landon Collins

Week 15 @ Dallas Cowboys 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)
Week 15 @ Dallas Cowboys 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith

Week 16 @ Arizona Cardinals TBD
Week 16 @ Arizona Cardinals TBD

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson

Week 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1:25 p.m. (Fox)
Week 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1:25 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin

Brandon Aiyuk Says He's Already had a Call with Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk spoke with NFL Network's MJ Acosta to recap being selected by the 49ers with the 25th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Aiyuk appeared in 25 games in two seasons at Arizona State and registered 98 receptions for 1,666 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a senior, the receiver earned Third-Team All-America honors. Aiyuk also discussed joining the 49ers wide receiving corps which includes Travis Benjamin, Kendrick Bourne and Deebo Samuel among others. The rookie also shared that he has already talked with Samuel who called to welcome him to the team. Watch the full interview below.

A Special Q&A with 49ers President Al Guido 

49ers President Al Guido spoke about the 2020 NFL Draft, COVID-19 relief efforts and the 49ers Foundation's #GivingTuesdayNow. You can learn more at 49ers.com/igyb and 49ers.com/prepstartsnow

