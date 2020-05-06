49ers Morning Report: 2020 Season Opponents, Brandon Aiyuk Talks WR Room, Q&A with 49ers President Al Guido

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Wednesday, May 6.
49ers 2020 Schedule to Be Revealed Thursday, May 7
The NFL will be releasing the schedule of all 256 regular season games on Thursday. Follow along on 49ers.com, the 49ers app and the team's social media platforms to see the big reveal. While San Francisco already knows the 16 opponents that make up the fourth-toughest 2020 schedule based on 2019 win percentages (.527), Thursday will determine the date, times and the all-important bye week.
Take a look at the locations, coaches and some of the top players for the San Francisco 49ers 2020 opponents.
Brandon Aiyuk Says He's Already had a Call with Deebo Samuel
Brandon Aiyuk spoke with NFL Network's MJ Acosta to recap being selected by the 49ers with the 25th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Aiyuk appeared in 25 games in two seasons at Arizona State and registered 98 receptions for 1,666 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a senior, the receiver earned Third-Team All-America honors. Aiyuk also discussed joining the 49ers wide receiving corps which includes Travis Benjamin, Kendrick Bourne and Deebo Samuel among others. The rookie also shared that he has already talked with Samuel who called to welcome him to the team. Watch the full interview below.
A Special Q&A with 49ers President Al Guido
49ers President Al Guido spoke about the 2020 NFL Draft, COVID-19 relief efforts and the 49ers Foundation's #GivingTuesdayNow. You can learn more at 49ers.com/igyb and 49ers.com/prepstartsnow