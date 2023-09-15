What the 49ers and Rams are Saying Ahead their Week 2 Matchup

Rams Quotes

Donald on how the 49ers spread the ball out:

"You've got to look at all that because I think all that ties into what they do. They want you to play aggressive at times, so they can get that cutoff with the running back. They have a good back, so you have to be stout, you have to be squared and you have to play with good technique to be able to play against a back like that. He could skinny through little holes and make plays for 50-yards, 60-yard runs on you. You've got to be stout. You got to be disciplined, and then, when your opportunities come to take those chances, you take them and you got to make the plays."

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on scheming up Shanahan:

"He is also a pain in the neck. It's fun. You take a challenge in these types of things when you're going against Kyle. I get that same exuberance in practice having (Rams offensive coordinator) Mike LaFleur here, having (Rams head coach) Sean McVay here. Like those type of fun tendencies come out, that competitive edge... We've got our body mannerisms. I know when he's talking junk. I know his mannerism when he dropped his script, let it hang for a little while. That's basically his little swag move. So we've got our little things that we do as friends and that we do as family. Those things come out in practice with Sean when he's going, he just sprints all over the place and you can't find him to get the next call to find out what the personnel grouping is. All of those things happen because we've coached together, we've worked together and we've done so many things together. We have so much respect for each other, but we definitely, no mistake about it, want to go out there and beat each other."

Head coach Sean McVay on familiarity with the 49ers:

"I think you've got to be able to go execute. I mean, these are great players. It's a great scheme. They've got a new coordinator in Steve Wilks, but there's still a lot of continuity, and you saw a lot of similar things that have made them the best, especially on that side of the ball. Man, did they look really good in both of the other phases as well. It was a complete team performance that they put together. I wasn't surprised at all. We know how special they are, and it's going to be a great challenge. I think we're continuing to figure out how do we put together a great week of preparation and then ultimately, how do we give our guys a chance to go play to the best of their ability and go shoot their shot on Sunday. It's going to be fun."

McVay on the key to success against the 49ers:

"A complete team effort. It's going to take everybody playing at their best, and it's a great challenge. The biggest thing is they've been a great team. They've done a great job. It's a real credit to Kyle and that organization and their players, their coaches, and so it's been challenging. Hats off to them, and we're going to do our best to try to be able to come away with the result that we're hunting up. The previous games, every single week is a new entity. Every single year is a new year, and so, one thing that hasn't changed is they're a great team again. We have a great challenge at SoFi this week."

Stafford on the 49ers stout defense: