Week 9 Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers begin the second half of their 2017 regular season with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. You know the drill, follow along here for news, updates and highlights as the 49ers look for their first win of the year.

PREGAME

We knew six of the 49ers seven inactives before gameday. San Francisco's injury-plagued roster has a few players stepping into new or increased roles.

Here's who won't play for the 49ers: Joe Staley, Solomon Thomas, Pita Taumoepenu, K'Waun Williams, Garry Gilliam, D.J. Jones and Aaron Lynch.

Trent Brown might start at left tackle in place of Staley, which would mean Darrell Williams Jr. woud likely step in at right tackle. Aldrick Robinson will start in place of Pierre Garçon (neck), who was placed on Injured Reserve, and be an every-down player for the 49ers offense. Erid Reid is going to move back to strong safety while Jaquiski Tartt starts at free safety in place of Jimmie Ward (forearm), who was also placed on IR.

Here are the Cardinals inactives: Xavier Williams, Ricky Seals-Jones, Will Holden, Daniel Munyer, Scooby Wright III, D.J. Foster and Chad Williams.

FIRST QUARTER ("--" denotes a new possession)

Drew Standton opened the game with a 52-yard strike to John Brown down the right sideline. Brown beat Ahkello Witherspoon on the play. The 49ers caught a huge break from there. Adrian Peterson gained eight yards on two carries before Stanton's third-down pass sailed incomplete. Stanton had Larry Fitzgerald open in the end zone.

Phil Dawson missed the ensuing 38-yard field goal.

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The 49ers got moving quickly with a 6-yard run by Pierre Garçon and a 14-yard pass from C.J. Beathard to George Kittle. Kittle hobbled off after the play. Kyle Juszczyk then caught a short pass and fumbled. Patrick Peterson picked up the loose ball and returned it all the way to San Francisco's 6-yard line.

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Two carries from Peterson went just three yards to set up 3rd-and-goal from the 49ers 3-yard line.

After scrambling to his right, Stanton found Jaron Brown for a 3-yard touchdown to make it 7-0, Cardinals. (10:15)

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Hyde gained one yard on first down, and Beathard's next two passes fell incomplete. The 49ers punted following the three-and-out.

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Arizona set up at their own 37-yard line. A first-down pass to Fitzgerald lost a yard. Peterson lost two yards on second down. John Brown dropped a third-down throw that would have moved the chains, and Arizona punted it back to San Francisco.

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A few injury updates to the tight ends. Cole Hikutini is out with a knee injury. Kittle returned after leaving the game briefly with a leg injury. Hyde gained 13 yards to open the drive. The running back then caught a pass for an 18-yard gain to Arizona's 48-yard line. The drive stalled when Beathard was sacked on third down.

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Arizona went three-and-out again. Tartt made a nice stop to end the drive when Andre Ellington looked to have a clear route for a first down.

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The 49ers went three-and-out as well as the Cardinals got another third-down sack of Beathard.

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Arizona continued the string of three-and-outs.

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