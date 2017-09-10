Week 1 Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers

FIRST QUARTER

The 49ers won the toss and deferred to the second half. San Francisco's defense opened the 2017 season. Tartt started at free safety. Carolina was limited to one first down before the 49ers got a stop. Earl Mitchell broke up a pass at the line of scrimmage on second down, and Cam Newton's threw the ball away on third down.

Taylor's 9-yard punt return set the 49ers up at their own 18-yard line. Brian Hoyer's first pass was a screen to Kyle Juszczyk that went for a 12-yard gain. Hyde's first carry went for eight yards, and Kittle followed with a 13-yard reception. Two procedural penalties hurt the 49ers. An 11-yard reception from Pierre Garçon set up 3rd-and-2 near midfield. Hoyer dropped a dime to Marquise Goodwin deep down the right sideline, but Goodwin dropped it. Bradley Pinion punted it away, and McCaffrey fair caught it at the Panthers 14-yard line.

Reuben Foster nearly had himself a pick-six on the next drive. He broke up a third-down pass, and forced a three-and-out instead. Newton didn't see Foster lurking in coverage underneath on a throw to Kelvin Benjamin.

Hyde gained 12 yards to begin the 49ers ensuing possession. Garçon followed with a 13-yard reception. Hoyer had Kittle open deep downfield but didn't have enough time to get the throw off. He was sacked, fumbled and the Panthers recovered.

Foster made a play in the backfield and dropped McCaffrey for a 3-yard loss, but then left the game due to injury on the next play. The linebacker stayed down for some time while being tended to before leaving on a cart.

On the next play, Newton hit Russell Shepard for a 40-yard touchdown to put the Panthers up, 7-0. (3:00)

A nightmare situation for the 49ers has turned into an early deficit. It was announced that Foster is questionable to return with a leg injury.

Another sack derailed the 49ers next possession, and San Francisco punted it back to Carolina.

SECOND QUARTER

San Francisco's defense forced a three-and-out to open the second quarter.

Goodwin looked to get held on a go route down the left sideline, but didn't get the call as Hoyer's pass fell out of his reach. A holding penalty and another sack had the 49ers going backwards.