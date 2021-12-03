Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 13

Dec 03, 2021 at 03:00 PM

Following a back-and-forth win over the Vikings, the 49ers will look to extend their winning streak as they head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, December 5. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: CBS

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
  • Color Analyst: Trent Green
  • Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

TV Map

See where the 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

120321-BroadcastMap-Week13

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/espanol. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com/espanol con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 26

Series Record: Seahawks lead the series 29-17

49ers Away Record vs. the Seahawks: Seahawks lead the series 16-8

First Meeting: 9/26/76, 49ers won 37-21

Last Meeting: 10/3/21, Seahawks won 28-21

SEAHAWKS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW

Head Coach: Pete Carroll

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron

Defensive Coordinator: Ken Norton Jr.

Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo

Quarterback: Russell Wilson

Wide Receiver: Tyler Lockett

Wide Receiver: DK Metcalf

Linebacker: Bobby Wagner

Safety: Jamal Adams

OTHER GAME INFO

49ers and Seahawks Injury Report

Deep Sleepers and Must-Starts in Week 13 Matchup vs. Seahawks

2021 Power Rankings: 49ers Crack Top 10 With Win Over Vikings

Updates on Deebo Samuel﻿, Fred Warner﻿, Dre Greenlaw﻿ and Others

2021 49ers Unofficial Depth Chart

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

Related Content

news

Trey Sermon Placed on IR; Marcell Harris Downgraded to Out

The 49ers made a series of roster moves ahead of #SFvsSEA, including downgrading Harris to out and activating multiple players from the practice squad.
news

49ers Fueled by 'Passion of Hatred' Ahead of Rivalry in Seattle

San Francisco 49ers call Week 13's division rivalry the 'toughest game of the year' despite Seattle's adverse record.
news

49ers Viaja a Seattle para Enfrentarse a los Seahawks en la Semana 13

Los 49ers vuelven a la carretera de nuevo viajando a Seattle para enfrentarse a sus acérrimos rivales de división de la NFC West, los Seahawks. 
news

What's Changed Since Week 4; Keys to Divisional Rematch vs. Seahawks

Breaking down key storylines, areas of concern and season-defining stats ahead of Sunday's divisional showdown against the Seahawks.
Advertising