Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 9

Nov 05, 2021 at 11:45 AM

The San Francisco 49ers (3-4) will return home from Chicago with another victory under their belt to take on the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) for the second time this season. With major question marks about player availability still circulating around both teams, the 49ers will look to continue their momentum and secure their first win at Levi's® Stadium this season at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, November 7. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: FOX

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler
  • Color Analyst: Mark Sanchez
  • Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

TV Map

See where the 49ers vs. Cardinals matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

110521-Week9-Map

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 60

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 32-28

49ers Away Home vs. Cardinals: 49ers lead the series 18-13

First Meeting: 11/18/51, Cardinals won 27-21

Last Meeting: 10/10/21, Cardinals won 17-10

CARDINALS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW

Head Coach: Kliff Kingsbury

Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator: Jeff Rodgers

Defensive Coordinator: Vance Joseph

Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line: Sean Kugler

Quarterback: Kyler Murray

Backup Quarterback: Colt McCoy

Tight End: Zach Ertz

Running Back: Chase Edmonds

Outside Linebacker: Chandler Jones

Cornerback: Byron Murphy Jr.

Safety: Budda Baker

OTHER GAME INFO

49ers and Cardinals Injury Report

George Kittle, Kyler Murray and Looming Question Marks ahead of #AZvsSF

Rematch Between 49ers, Cardinals Presents a Vastly Different Challenge in Week 9

Yahoo! Sports Fantasy Football Rundown: 49ers at Cardinals

2021 49ers Unofficial Depth Chart

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

Related Content

news

Murray, Hopkins Game-time Decisions; Deebo Questionable vs. Cards

A look at the 49ers and Cardinals final injury report heading into Sunday and whether Samuel, Jeff Wilson Jr., Dee Ford and others could be available in the divisional showdown.
news

49ers Recibe a Cardinals Para Su Segundo Duelo Para La Semana 9

Los San Francisco 49ers vuelven a casa esta semana y reciben a los Arizona Cardinals en el Levi´s® Stadium. 
news

Former 49ers Defensive Coordinator John Marshall Passes Away

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator John Marshall passed away on Tuesday, November 2nd at the age of 76.

news

75 for 75: Neon Deion 

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
Advertising