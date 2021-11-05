Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 9

The San Francisco 49ers (3-4) will return home from Chicago with another victory under their belt to take on the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) for the second time this season. With major question marks about player availability still circulating around both teams, the 49ers will look to continue their momentum and secure their first win at Levi's® Stadium this season at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, November 7. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
Network: FOX
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler
- Color Analyst: Mark Sanchez
- Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin
Live Streaming
Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.
NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.
For more ways to watch, click here.
TV Map
See where the 49ers vs. Cardinals matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.
HOW TO LISTEN
49ers Radio Network
Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM
- Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
- Color Analyst: Tim Ryan
Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
SERIES HIGHLIGHTS
Matchups: 60
Series Record: 49ers lead the series 32-28
49ers Away Home vs. Cardinals: 49ers lead the series 18-13
First Meeting: 11/18/51, Cardinals won 27-21
Last Meeting: 10/10/21, Cardinals won 17-10
CARDINALS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW
Head Coach: Kliff Kingsbury
Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator: Jeff Rodgers
Defensive Coordinator: Vance Joseph
Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line: Sean Kugler
Quarterback: Kyler Murray
Backup Quarterback: Colt McCoy
Tight End: Zach Ertz
Running Back: Chase Edmonds
Outside Linebacker: Chandler Jones
Cornerback: Byron Murphy Jr.
Safety: Budda Baker