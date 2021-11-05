Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 9

The San Francisco 49ers (3-4) will return home from Chicago with another victory under their belt to take on the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) for the second time this season. With major question marks about player availability still circulating around both teams, the 49ers will look to continue their momentum and secure their first win at Levi's® Stadium this season at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, November 7. Here are all the ways to follow the game.