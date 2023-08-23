Updates on the Backup QB Battle and Players Returning to Practice | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:38 - Players who've returned to practice
- 2:50 - Discussing the QB Brock Purdy and WR Deebo Samuel connection
- 4:23 - Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' standout players from preseason Week 2 vs. the Denver Broncos
- 5:30 - What head coach Kyle Shanahan had to say about the 49ers quarterback situation
- 6:50 - Lindsey's latest practice observations
- 8:50 - What to look out for in the 49ers final game of the 2023 preseason
