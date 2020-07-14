Morning Report: Return Specialist Position Battle Preview, Nick Bosa Ranked No. 3 in ESPN's Top Edge Rusher Rankings, Trent Williams Gets Back on the Field

Nick Bosa Ranked No. 3 in ESPN's Top Edge Rusher Rankings

The current Defensive Rookie of the Year just landed in elite company on ESPN's edge rusher rankings. More than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players rated pass rushers, with Nick Bosa coming in as high as No. 1 in some rankings. Overall, the rookie was placed in the third-highest spot behind Khalil Mack and Chandler Jones. During his first season in San Francisco, Bosa recorded 9.0 regular-season sacks, adding another 4.0 in the postseason, in addition to 47 tackles, a forced fumble, two passes defended and an interception.