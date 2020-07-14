Presented by

Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Return Specialist Position Battle Preview, Nick Bosa Ranked No. 3 in ESPN's Top Edge Rusher Rankings, Trent Williams Gets Back on the Field

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, July 14.

2020 Training Camp Preview: Return Specialists

Training camp is set to kick off on July 28 at the SAP Performance Facility as the next step towards the start of the 49ers 2020 season. 49ers.com senior reporter Keiana Martin will break down everything you need to know about each position group in a new 10-part "2020 Training Camp Preview" series. In the first installment, take a look at the position battle for return specialist.

49ers Potential Return Specialists:

Nick Bosa Ranked No. 3 in ESPN's Top Edge Rusher Rankings

The current Defensive Rookie of the Year just landed in elite company on ESPN's edge rusher rankings. More than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players rated pass rushers, with Nick Bosa coming in as high as No. 1 in some rankings. Overall, the rookie was placed in the third-highest spot behind Khalil Mack and Chandler Jones. During his first season in San Francisco, Bosa recorded 9.0 regular-season sacks, adding another 4.0 in the postseason, in addition to 47 tackles, a forced fumble, two passes defended and an interception.

Top 4 Edge Rushers According to ESPN:

  1. Khalil Mack (Chicago Bears)
  2. Chandler Jones (Arizona Cardinals)
  3. Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers)
  4. Von Miller (Denver Broncos)

Trent Williams Posts Workout Video

This weekend, Trent Williams posted a video on Instagram showing a footwork drill in a dimly lit stadium with the caption, "Work'n N the Dark, so I can shine like the Sun." Despite not playing a full 16-game season since 2013, Williams has garnered buzz as the 49ers replacement for left tackle Joe Staley, who announced his retirement in April. The seven-time Pro Bowler (2012-2018), was originally drafted by the Washington Redskins fourth-overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. During his 10 years with the Redskins, he appeared in 120 games (119 starts).

Advertising