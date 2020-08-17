Morning Report: Training Camp Practice Updates, Roster News, Jerick McKinnon's Return to the Field

Jerick McKinnon Receives Ringing Endorsements from 49ers Following Standout Camp Showings

The 49ers signed ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ to a four-year deal on March 14, 2018. Since then, the running back has battled a torn ACL that has kept him from appearing in a single NFL game in red and gold. Originally drafted by Minnesota in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, McKinnon appeared in 58 games and registered 474 carries for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 142 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns in four years with the Vikings. With training camp in full swing, coaches and players have taken notice of McKinnon's determination to get back on the field. "Jet has looked phenomenal, you just would never guess going out there and watching the way he practices, how smooth he is, how he doesn't second-guess himself, how quickly he answers questions in meetings – all that kind of stuff, you would never guess that this guy hasn't been on the field for two years," ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿ said. "He just makes things look so natural, so smooth. There can only be positive things for him this year, I think he's going to have a really good year." Read More >>>