Morning Report: Training Camp Practice Updates, Roster News, Jerick McKinnon's Return to the Field

Aug 17, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 17.

New and Notable

Recapping 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 16

Read all the updates from the first day of full-team practice here.

Roster News

San Francisco announced yesterday that they have placed offensive lineman Spencer Long on the Reserve/Retired List. Long was originally drafted by Washington in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with Washington (2014-17), the New York Jets (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2019), he appeared in 67 games (44 starts) along the offensive line. In 2019 with Buffalo, Long saw action in 14 regular season games and one postseason contest. He was released by the Bills on August 4, 2020. He signed with the 49ers on August 13.

Jerick McKinnon Receives Ringing Endorsements from 49ers Following Standout Camp Showings

The 49ers signed ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ to a four-year deal on March 14, 2018. Since then, the running back has battled a torn ACL that has kept him from appearing in a single NFL game in red and gold. Originally drafted by Minnesota in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, McKinnon appeared in 58 games and registered 474 carries for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 142 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns in four years with the Vikings. With training camp in full swing, coaches and players have taken notice of McKinnon's determination to get back on the field. "Jet has looked phenomenal, you just would never guess going out there and watching the way he practices, how smooth he is, how he doesn't second-guess himself, how quickly he answers questions in meetings – all that kind of stuff, you would never guess that this guy hasn't been on the field for two years," ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿ said. "He just makes things look so natural, so smooth. There can only be positive things for him this year, I think he's going to have a really good year." Read More >>>

What to Watch

The 49ers behind-the-scenes training camp series Brick by Brick is back. The first episode premieres Sunday, August 23 on 49ers.com, the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play), YouTube and Facebook. Watch the trailer below 👇

Quick Hits

According to PFF College, Brandon Aiyuk never dropped a deep pass (20+ yards) in his career at Arizona State.

--

On a list of the best general manager and head coach duos, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks placed John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan at No. 2.

--

The 49ers Twitter released a highlight clip of Jimmy Garoppolo connecting on a deep pass with 25th-overall pick Brandon Aiyuk﻿. Check it out >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Continue Full-Speed Practices at the SAP Performance Facility

Check out some of the top photos from 49ers Training Camp as the team continues their preparations for the start of the 2020 season.

T Trent Williams
1 / 36

T Trent Williams

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2 / 36

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

K Robbie Gould
3 / 36

K Robbie Gould

TE George Kittle
4 / 36

TE George Kittle

RB Raheem Mostert
5 / 36

RB Raheem Mostert

WR Brandon Aiyuk
6 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Trent Taylor
7 / 36

WR Trent Taylor

CB Tim Harris, CB Richard Sherman and DB Tarvarius Moore
8 / 36

CB Tim Harris, CB Richard Sherman and DB Tarvarius Moore

QB C.J. Beathard, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and QB Nick Mullens
9 / 36

QB C.J. Beathard, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and QB Nick Mullens

DT Javon Kinlaw
10 / 36

DT Javon Kinlaw

CB Emmanuel Moseley and CB Jason Verrett
11 / 36

CB Emmanuel Moseley and CB Jason Verrett

RB Tevin Coleman
12 / 36

RB Tevin Coleman

TE Charlie Woerner
13 / 36

TE Charlie Woerner

DL Nick Bosa
14 / 36

DL Nick Bosa

WR Brandon Aiyuk
15 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk

CB Ahkello Witherspoon and S Marcell Harris
16 / 36

CB Ahkello Witherspoon and S Marcell Harris

DL Kevin Givens
17 / 36

DL Kevin Givens

WR Kendrick Bourne
18 / 36

WR Kendrick Bourne

T Trent Williams
19 / 36

T Trent Williams

OL William Sweet
20 / 36

OL William Sweet

TE Ross Dwelley
21 / 36

TE Ross Dwelley

RB Jamycal Hasty
22 / 36

RB Jamycal Hasty

RB Raheem Mostert and CB Jason Verrett
23 / 36

RB Raheem Mostert and CB Jason Verrett

CB Richard Sherman and CB Ahkello Witherspoon
24 / 36

CB Richard Sherman and CB Ahkello Witherspoon

RB Salvon Ahmed
25 / 36

RB Salvon Ahmed

RB Raheem Mostert
26 / 36

RB Raheem Mostert

CB Jamar Taylor
27 / 36

CB Jamar Taylor

S Marcell Harris and WR J.J. Nelson
28 / 36

S Marcell Harris and WR J.J. Nelson

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
29 / 36

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

WR Dante Pettis and CB Richard Sherman
30 / 36

WR Dante Pettis and CB Richard Sherman

DL Nick Bosa
31 / 36

DL Nick Bosa

RB Tevin Coleman
32 / 36

RB Tevin Coleman

WR Brandon Aiyuk
33 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
34 / 36

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DB Jimmie Ward
35 / 36

DB Jimmie Ward

WR Trent Taylor
36 / 36

WR Trent Taylor

Quote Worthy

Make sure you're registered and go vote!

Make sure you’re registered and go vote!

A post shared by Kyle Juszczyk (@juicecheck44) on

Advertising