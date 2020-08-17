Morning Report: Training Camp Practice Updates, Roster News, Jerick McKinnon's Return to the Field

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 17.
New and Notable
Recapping 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 16
- Brandon Aiyuk hauled in a catch from Jimmy Garoppolo during 7-on-7 drills for a "would-be" touchdown.
- Nick Bosa and Trent Williams had a back-and-forth battle all day.
- K'Waun Williams and Jordan Reed were not on the field during Sunday's session.
- Jason Verrett saw first-team reps opposite Richard Sherman during 11-on-11 drills.
Read all the updates from the first day of full-team practice here.
Roster News
San Francisco announced yesterday that they have placed offensive lineman Spencer Long on the Reserve/Retired List. Long was originally drafted by Washington in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with Washington (2014-17), the New York Jets (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2019), he appeared in 67 games (44 starts) along the offensive line. In 2019 with Buffalo, Long saw action in 14 regular season games and one postseason contest. He was released by the Bills on August 4, 2020. He signed with the 49ers on August 13.
Jerick McKinnon Receives Ringing Endorsements from 49ers Following Standout Camp Showings
The 49ers signed Jerick McKinnon to a four-year deal on March 14, 2018. Since then, the running back has battled a torn ACL that has kept him from appearing in a single NFL game in red and gold. Originally drafted by Minnesota in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, McKinnon appeared in 58 games and registered 474 carries for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 142 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns in four years with the Vikings. With training camp in full swing, coaches and players have taken notice of McKinnon's determination to get back on the field. "Jet has looked phenomenal, you just would never guess going out there and watching the way he practices, how smooth he is, how he doesn't second-guess himself, how quickly he answers questions in meetings – all that kind of stuff, you would never guess that this guy hasn't been on the field for two years," Kyle Juszczyk said. "He just makes things look so natural, so smooth. There can only be positive things for him this year, I think he's going to have a really good year." Read More >>>
What to Watch
The 49ers behind-the-scenes training camp series Brick by Brick is back. The first episode premieres Sunday, August 23 on 49ers.com, the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play), YouTube and Facebook. Watch the trailer below 👇
Quick Hits
According to PFF College, Brandon Aiyuk never dropped a deep pass (20+ yards) in his career at Arizona State.
--
On a list of the best general manager and head coach duos, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks placed John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan at No. 2.
--
The 49ers Twitter released a highlight clip of Jimmy Garoppolo connecting on a deep pass with 25th-overall pick Brandon Aiyuk. Check it out >>>
Say Cheese
Check out some of the top photos from 49ers Training Camp as the team continues their preparations for the start of the 2020 season.