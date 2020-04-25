Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers look to continue what they began on Thursday. To recap, the 49ers selected defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the 14th-overall pick and traded up to grab wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th-overall pick in the draft. San Francisco was quiet on Day 2, as the 49ers owned zero selections in Rounds 2-3.
The 49ers enter Saturday with three picks in Rounds 5-7. Here's a list of the top remaining players available in Day 3, according to Sports Illustrated.
To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.
|Player
|Position
|School
|Curtis Weaver
|EDGE
|Boise State
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Louisiana Tech
|Troy Pride Jr.
|CB
|Notre Dame
|Jacob Eason
|QB
|Washington
|Bradlee Anae
|EDGE
|Utah
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Appalachian State
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|OT
|Auburn
|Troy Dye
|LB
|Oregon
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|Georgia
|Tyler Biadasz
|OL
|Wisconsin
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Michigan
|Darnay Holmes
|CB
|UCLA
|K.J. Hill
|WR
|Ohio State
|Leki Fotu
|DL
|Utah
|James Lynch
|DL
|Baylor
|Brycen Hopkins
|TE
|Purdue
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|Minnesota
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|Arizona State
|Netane Muti
|OL
|Fresno State
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|WR
|Liberty
|Khalid Kareem
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|Florida Atlantic
|Jason Strowbridge
|EDGE
|North Carolina
|Kenny Willekes
|EDGE
|Michigan State
|Collin Johnson
|WR
|Texas
|Hunter Bryant
|TE
|Washington
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Missouri
|Ben Bartch
|T
|St. John's
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|UCF
|John Simpson
|OL
|Clemson
|Brandon Jones
|S
|Texas
|Larrell Murchison
|DL
|North Carolina State
|Saahdiq Charles
|T
|LSU
|John Hightower
|WR
|Boise State
|Reggie Robinson
|CB
|Tulsa
|K'Von Wallace
|S
|Clemson
|Josiah Scott
|CB
|Michigan State
|Thaddeus Moss
|TE
|LSU
|Logan Stenberg
|OL
|Kentucky
|Nick Harris
|OL
|Washington
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|Pittsburgh
|Ben Bredeson
|OL
|Michigan
|Geno Stone
|S
|Iowa
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Tennessee
|Quartney Davis
|WR
|Texas A&M
|L'Jarius Sneed
|DB
|Louisiana Tech
|Lamical Perine
|RB
|Florida
|Francis Bernard
|LB
|Utah
|Justin Strnad
|LB
|Wake Forest
|Anthony McFarland
|RB
|Maryland
|Joshua Kelly
|RB
|UCLA
|Kenny Robinson
|S
|XFL
|Jack Driscoll
|T
|Auburn
|Hakeem Adeniji
|T
|Kansas
|A.J. Green
|CB
|Oklahoma State
|Kevin Dotson
|OL
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Alton Robinson
|EDGE
|Syracuse
|J.R. Reed
|S
|Georgia
|Shane Lemieux
|OL
|Oregon
|Alex Taylor
|T
|South Carolina State
|Trevis Gipson
|EDGE
|Tulsa
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|Stanford
|Anthony Gordon
|QB
|Washington State
|Harrison Hand
|CB
|Temple
|Jonathan Garvin
|EDGE
|Miami (FL)
|Joe Bachie
|LB
|Michigan State
|Javaris Davis
|CB
|Auburn
|Isaiah Hodgins
|WR
|Oregon State
|Evan Weaver
|LB
|Cal
|James Proche
|WR
|SMU
|Markus Bailey
|LB
|Purdue
|Lamar Jackson
|CB
|Nebraska
|Quintez Cephus
|WR
|Wisconsin
|John Reid
|CB
|Penn State
|Joe Reed
|WR
|Virginia
|Danny Pinter
|OL
|Ball State
|Keith Ismael
|OL
|San Diego State
|Rashard Lawrence
|DL
|LSU
|James Robinson
|RB
|Illinois State
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|Southern Miss
|Isaiah Coulter
|WR
|Rhode Island
|Robert Windsor
|DL
|Penn State
|Benito Jones
|DL
|Mississippi
|James Morgan
|QB
|FIU
|Khalil Davis
|DL
|Nebraska
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|Miami (FL)
|Jared Pinkney
|TE
|Vanderbilt
|D.J. Wonnum
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Notre Dame
|Antoine Brooks Jr.
|S
|Maryland
|Josh Metellus
|S
|Michigan
|Derrek Tuszka
|EDGE
|North Dakota State
|Charlie Heck
|T
|North Carolina
|Jon Runyan
|OL
|Michigan
|Michael Warren
|RB
|Cincinnati
|Darryl Williams
|OL
|Mississippi State
|Shaquille Quarterman
|LB
|Miami (FL)
|David Woodward
|LB
|Utah State
|Raequan Williams
|DL
|Michigan State
|Broderick Washington
|DL
|Texas Tech