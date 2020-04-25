Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 12:31 AM

Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft

Keiana Martin

The San Francisco 49ers look to continue what they began on Thursday. To recap, the 49ers selected defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the 14th-overall pick and traded up to grab wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th-overall pick in the draft. San Francisco was quiet on Day 2, as the 49ers owned zero selections in Rounds 2-3.

The 49ers enter Saturday with three picks in Rounds 5-7. Here's a list of the top remaining players available in Day 3, according to Sports Illustrated.

Table inside Article
Player Position School
Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State
Amik Robertson CB Louisiana Tech
Troy Pride Jr. CB Notre Dame
Jacob Eason QB Washington
Bradlee Anae EDGE Utah
Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Appalachian State
Prince Tega Wanogho OT Auburn
Troy Dye LB Oregon
Jake Fromm QB Georgia
Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin
Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Michigan
Darnay Holmes CB UCLA
K.J. Hill WR Ohio State
Leki Fotu DL Utah
James Lynch DL Baylor
Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue
Tyler Johnson WR Minnesota
Eno Benjamin RB Arizona State
Netane Muti OL Fresno State
Antonio Gandy-Golden WR Liberty
Khalid Kareem EDGE Notre Dame
Harrison Bryant TE Florida Atlantic
Jason Strowbridge EDGE North Carolina
Kenny Willekes EDGE Michigan State
Collin Johnson WR Texas
Hunter Bryant TE Washington
Albert Okwuegbunam TE Missouri
Ben Bartch T St. John's
Gabriel Davis WR UCF
John Simpson OL Clemson
Brandon Jones S Texas
Larrell Murchison DL North Carolina State
Saahdiq Charles T LSU
John Hightower WR Boise State
Reggie Robinson CB Tulsa
K'Von Wallace S Clemson
Josiah Scott CB Michigan State
Thaddeus Moss TE LSU
Logan Stenberg OL Kentucky
Nick Harris OL Washington
Dane Jackson CB Pittsburgh
Ben Bredeson OL Michigan
Geno Stone S Iowa
Jauan Jennings WR Tennessee
Quartney Davis WR Texas A&M
L'Jarius Sneed DB Louisiana Tech
Lamical Perine RB Florida
Francis Bernard LB Utah
Justin Strnad LB Wake Forest
Anthony McFarland RB Maryland
Joshua Kelly RB UCLA
Kenny Robinson S XFL
Jack Driscoll T Auburn
Hakeem Adeniji T Kansas
A.J. Green CB Oklahoma State
Kevin Dotson OL Louisiana-Lafayette
Alton Robinson EDGE Syracuse
J.R. Reed S Georgia
Shane Lemieux OL Oregon
Alex Taylor T South Carolina State
Trevis Gipson EDGE Tulsa
Colby Parkinson TE Stanford
Anthony Gordon QB Washington State
Harrison Hand CB Temple
Jonathan Garvin EDGE Miami (FL)
Joe Bachie LB Michigan State
Javaris Davis CB Auburn
Isaiah Hodgins WR Oregon State
Evan Weaver LB Cal
James Proche WR SMU
Markus Bailey LB Purdue
Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska
Quintez Cephus WR Wisconsin
John Reid CB Penn State
Joe Reed WR Virginia
Danny Pinter OL Ball State
Keith Ismael OL San Diego State
Rashard Lawrence DL LSU
James Robinson RB Illinois State
Quez Watkins WR Southern Miss
Isaiah Coulter WR Rhode Island
Robert Windsor DL Penn State
Benito Jones DL Mississippi
James Morgan QB FIU
Khalil Davis DL Nebraska
DeeJay Dallas RB Miami (FL)
Jared Pinkney TE Vanderbilt
D.J. Wonnum EDGE South Carolina
Alohi Gilman S Notre Dame
Antoine Brooks Jr. S Maryland
Josh Metellus S Michigan
Derrek Tuszka EDGE North Dakota State
Charlie Heck T North Carolina
Jon Runyan OL Michigan
Michael Warren RB Cincinnati
Darryl Williams OL Mississippi State
Shaquille Quarterman LB Miami (FL)
David Woodward LB Utah State
Raequan Williams DL Michigan State
Broderick Washington DL Texas Tech

