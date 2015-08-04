 Skip to main content
Top 9 49ers Training Camp Highlights from Day 3

Aug 04, 2015 at 05:02 AM

49ers Training Camp Day 3 in Photos

Some of the best images from day 3 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP

Day 3 of the San Francisco 40ers training camp featured plenty more highlights. Colin Kaepernick served up a number of passing touchdowns while the team's cornerbacks held their own as well.

Here are the top nine highlights from Monday's practice.

  1. Marcus Rush makes athletic interception
  1. Vernon Davis grabs a pair of touchdowns
  1. NaVorro Bowman sacks Kaepernick
  1. Anquan Boldin adjusts for stylish catch
  1. Torrey Smith catches back shoulder touchdown
  1. Shareece Wright pass breakup
  1. Jarryd Hayne touchdown catch
  1. Kenneth Acker saves a touchdown
  1. Pierre Garçon finds the end zone
