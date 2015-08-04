Top 9 49ers Training Camp Highlights from Day 3

Some of the best images from day 3 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP
Day 3 of the San Francisco 40ers training camp featured plenty more highlights. Colin Kaepernick served up a number of passing touchdowns while the team's cornerbacks held their own as well.
Here are the top nine highlights from Monday's practice.
- Marcus Rush makes athletic interception
- Vernon Davis grabs a pair of touchdowns
- NaVorro Bowman sacks Kaepernick
- Anquan Boldin adjusts for stylish catch
- Torrey Smith catches back shoulder touchdown
- Shareece Wright pass breakup
- Jarryd Hayne touchdown catch
- Kenneth Acker saves a touchdown
- Pierre Garçon finds the end zone