Second year safety Talanoa Hufanga has brought a bright energy and enthusiasm to the San Francisco 49ers since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
"I love the physicality that he brings," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "That's the style of play I want to see from all the other guys that are out there with him. That tenacity, that physicality, that's what we look for in our defense and Huf brought it... He's a fun, exciting player to watch because you know he's going to bring it every single play. In some type of way, he's going to be around the ball, making a big play for you."
