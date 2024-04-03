 Skip to main content
Strengths of the 2024 Draft Class and Projections for the 49ers 1st Round Pick | 1st & 10

Apr 03, 2024 at 03:00 PM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:52 - Discussing the 49ers approach to the 2024 NFL Draft
  • 3:33 - President of football operations/general manager John Lynch shares his perspective of this year's draft class
  • 4:52 - Breaking down the top position groups in the 2024 draft class and how they fit the team's needs
  • 8:10 - Taking a look at draft experts' predictions on who the 49ers will pick in the first round

