Strengths of the 2024 Draft Class and Projections for the 49ers 1st Round Pick | 1st & 10

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:52 - Discussing the 49ers approach to the 2024 NFL Draft
- 3:33 - President of football operations/general manager John Lynch shares his perspective of this year's draft class
- 4:52 - Breaking down the top position groups in the 2024 draft class and how they fit the team's needs
- 8:10 - Taking a look at draft experts' predictions on who the 49ers will pick in the first round
